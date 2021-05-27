COMMENTARY: Tech giants pull a head fake on Biden tax proposal

THERE’S plenty of wrangling in Congress right now regarding potential changes to America’s corporate tax code. The corporate tax rate currently stands at 21 percent. However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., prefers a 25 percent rate, while President Joe Biden is aiming for 28 percent.

Regardless of the rate, though, Congress must still address an overlooked problem: Plenty of larger U.S. multinational corporations are continuing to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.

Corporate tax reform is obviously a thorny issue. But several of America’s largest tech companies just came out in favor of Biden’s suggested 28 percent rate. Through a partnership with the brand-new “Chamber of Progress,” Amazon, Google, and Facebook have jointly offered support for Biden’s proposal.

It’s a nice gesture on their part, but rather hollow—since they’ll hardly be affected by any tax increase.

Last year, the Coalition for a Prosperous America published a report showing U.S. multinational corporations paid an average of only 8.7 percent in corporate taxes in 2019—far less than the current 21 percent rate. Large tech companies remain some of the prime beneficiaries of this tax avoidance since they repeatedly shift much of their profits to Bermuda and other tax haven nations.