 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Tech giants pull a head fake on Biden tax proposal
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: Tech giants pull a head fake on Biden tax proposal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s logo displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square in 2017 on the day the tech giant announced it was searching for another site for its headquarters (HQ2).

 Richard Drew/AP FIle Photo

THERE’S plenty of wrangling in Congress right now regarding potential changes to America’s corporate tax code. The corporate tax rate currently stands at 21 percent. However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., prefers a 25 percent rate, while President Joe Biden is aiming for 28 percent.

Regardless of the rate, though, Congress must still address an overlooked problem: Plenty of larger U.S. multinational corporations are continuing to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.

Corporate tax reform is obviously a thorny issue. But several of America’s largest tech companies just came out in favor of Biden’s suggested 28 percent rate. Through a partnership with the brand-new “Chamber of Progress,” Amazon, Google, and Facebook have jointly offered support for Biden’s proposal.

It’s a nice gesture on their part, but rather hollow—since they’ll hardly be affected by any tax increase.

Last year, the Coalition for a Prosperous America published a report showing U.S. multinational corporations paid an average of only 8.7 percent in corporate taxes in 2019—far less than the current 21 percent rate. Large tech companies remain some of the prime beneficiaries of this tax avoidance since they repeatedly shift much of their profits to Bermuda and other tax haven nations.

Amazon is a perfect example. The e-commerce giant paid zero state or federal taxes in 2018 despite earning more than $11 billion in profits. While enjoying massive revenues, Amazon simply took advantage of current tax loopholes—and assigned much of its profit to low-tax countries outside of the U.S.

When companies like Amazon shift profit abroad, they shrink the available U.S. tax base. And so it’s somewhat disingenuous for them to support the 28 percent Biden tax proposal—since it will hardly affect their bottom line.

Essentially, if Congress votes to raise America’s corporate tax rate by 7 percent—but doesn’t simultaneously address tax avoidance—multinational corporations would likely face only a small increase. However, domestic companies would have to carry the full amount.

Gaming the system like this offers a competitive advantage. Amazon paid a mere 4.3 percent average tax rate over the last three years while competing with thousands of brick-and-mortar retailers across the country. If the U.S. corporate tax rate climbs to 28 percent, these Main Street businesses will bear an outsized portion of the increase—not Amazon.

Concerns about such tax disparities aren’t new, though. The Coalition for a Prosperous America estimates that multinationals avoided paying $97.8 billion in corporate taxes in 2019.

In response, the Biden administration has even offered some potential solutions through its “Made in America” tax plan. However, the complexity of these proposals could make them unwieldy and hard to sell in Congress.

What’s needed is simplicity and equity. Since Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan aims to strengthen domestic U.S. manufacturing, it’s time to implement a system that fully taxes all multinational companies.

The logical answer is to adopt a system of “Sales Factor Apportionment” (SFA) in order to impose taxes specifically on the location of a company’s final sale. That means if a company generates $1 billion of profit on its U.S. sales, it should pay U.S. corporate taxes on that $1 billion. No more convoluted profit calculations—or claiming residence in an obscure, offshore location—in order to skirt U.S. tax obligations.

America’s large tech companies are among the multinationals that keep dodging a full tax load. It’s somewhat meaningless, then, that they appear to be supportive of a tax hike. In reality, their main goal is to prevent anything that would include more of their profits in the U.S. tax base.

The American people already recognize that it’s unfair for multinational firms to sell products in the U.S. market but pay little or no federal taxes. That includes the tech firms that consistently generate massive profits from U.S. consumers.

It’s time to shift to an SFA system that closes loopholes and ensures that all companies pay their fair share of taxes.

David Morse is tax policy director at the Coalition for a Prosperous America Education Fund. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Give COVID relief to small businesses
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Give COVID relief to small businesses

Considering Virginia’s high level of pandemic-induced small business closures, massive PPP fraud, and still-too-high unemployment, any federal COVID-19 relief funds received by state and local governments should be specifically targeted at refilling the state’s depleted unemployment compensation coffers and helping verified small businesses that are still at risk of closing their doors for good.

COMMENTARY: Worst kept secret in America: high inflation is back
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Worst kept secret in America: high inflation is back

The quantity of dollars already has risen 32.9 percent in the last 17 months (mostly due to the federal government’s mind-boggling spending binge). It’s possible that we have passed a tipping point where prolonged inflation higher than the hoped-for and already-objectionable 2 percent is unavoidable.

COMMENTARY: Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law is a game-changer
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law is a game-changer

It's a coincidence that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a novel fetal heartbeat bill in the same week that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a major review of American abortion laws. But to pro-lifers, the happy concurrence adds to the sense that the earth beneath the pro-abortion movement is finally beginning to give.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert