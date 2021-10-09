COMMENTARY: Tell the truth about the pro-life Hyde Amendment

First, she falsely stated that “the Hyde Amendment is something that the majority of the country does not support.” Then, when asked specifically whether she wanted reconciliation bill spending to go toward abortions, she bizarrely said that “none of the dollars here are going for that.”

But of course that’s precisely what would be allowed in a Medicaid look-alike program, for example, without explicit Hyde protections.

Jayapal doubled down on the “Pod Save America” podcast, saying that Hyde doesn’t need to be included in a reconciliation bill because it’s already the law. But Jayapal should be well aware that the Hyde Amendment applies to annual appropriations bills, which are entirely separate from the new spending in the reconciliation bill at hand.

Americans on both sides of the debate surrounding abortion and pro-life protections care deeply about the issue, but thoughtful debate requires truthful discourse.

The Hyde Amendment is longstanding, broadly supported, life-saving policy. Policymakers should respect Americans’ consensus on this issue and not use federal spending measures to bypass Hyde protections.

And media outlets should accurately report the enduring support for the Hyde Amendment as these debates unfold.

Melanie Israel is a policy analyst in the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation.