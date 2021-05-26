COMMENTARY: Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law is a game-changer

It also misunderstands the spirit of the law, which is to increase public awareness of the frequency and horror of abortion and to bring Texans into the effort to end it.

“We as citizens have an interest in protecting the vulnerable among us,” Youman said.

Having citizens engaged on this issue and willing to stand up for other Texans, including those who are pre-born, will also serve to shed light on the societal problems that often cause women to consider abortion as their only option. It will force us to address those, as well, she added.

Still, relying on the citizenry to take legal action isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. Most people will decline to get involved.

But Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, expects the pro-life community to launch a communications campaign.

“There are so many crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life groups [that] will play a pivotal role in educating the public in enforcement of the law,” said Krause.

Much of the focus of the pro-life movement will be on the announcement Monday that the Supreme Court will take a Mississippi case and review the constitutionality of pre-viability abortion bans. But states like Texas take nothing for granted.