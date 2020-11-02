COMMENTARY: Thanks to tax hikes, Virginia is rolling in the dough

ONE QUARTER into the new fiscal year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 recession, Virginia state government is blowing the roof off its revenue estimates. Thank new tax increases that Gov. Ralph Northam has signed.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne recently reviewed the July through September 2020 results with state legislators, offering his standard slide presentation. Compared with the year before COVID, the state’s total General Fund revenue was up 9.9 percent, sales tax revenue was up 7.5 percent, corporate income tax receipts were up 36 percent and estimated individual tax payments (those not withheld from paychecks) were up 59 percent.

In the early days of the COVID pandemic, just as the ink dried on a new state budget, Northam and Layne wisely assumed a major drop in revenue and froze large parts of the budget. The adjusted forecast for the fiscal year that began July 1 was based on a projected drop in revenue from last year of 1.8 percent. So far, the opposite has happened.

Yes, Northam was less strict in shutting down the state’s economy than some of his fellow governors and Virginia’s economic sugar daddy—Uncle Sam—has kept paychecks and contracts flowing. But three tax increases passed and signed in 2019 and 2020 have made the biggest difference.