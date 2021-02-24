COMMENTARY: The 1948 Executive Order that ended segregation in the military

But then assuming a firmness they knew all too well, he added “… be advised, gentlemen, if you don’t do this, and don’t help me in integrating this unit, you’ll be out of the Army before the sun comes up tomorrow.”

It worked and the company integrated with relatively little difficulty. Sometimes the methods the military uses to obtain cooperation from its ranks aren’t subtle, but they do work.

Integration of the armed forces preceded integration in civilian America by almost two decades. Again, that’s another aspect of military life many civilians don’t appreciate. Social change in a structured, orders-based society can happen quickly—and far faster than it can in the civilian world.

However, while military bases might have been integrated, many of their adjacent communities, particularly in the South, were decidedly segregated. Black and white soldiers and their families could socialize on base, use the same pools in the summertime, and go to the same churches, but when they left their base or installation, it was a world of harsh and rigidly enforced segregation.

This was—and some would argue, still is—a source of continuing tension.