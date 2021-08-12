 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: The '80s called. They want their safety dance back.
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: The '80s called. They want their safety dance back.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Masks in crowd

{span}Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 27, 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.{/span}

 John Locher/AP File Photo

“WE CAN DANCE if we want to,” sang Ivan Doroschuk of Men Without Hats in 1982. “We can leave your friends behind / ‘Cause your friends don’t dance and if they don’t dance / Well they’re, no friends of mine.”

The song seems to be enjoying renewed popularity on classic hit radio lately, and its lyrics perfectly describe both the mass hysteria of the last 18 months and the polarization among Americans over the meaning and importance of “safety” in the age of COVID-19.

That trend has a tail dragging back into the past. How far? I’m not quite sure. But as early as 2016, students at Emory University broke into protest over being made to “feel unsafe” (one of the protesters’ exact words) by, of all things, sidewalk chalk.

Specifically, sidewalk chalk slogans supporting one of that year’s presidential candidates (I’m sure you can guess who).

Recently a friend told me that, because the COVID-19 vaccine he received (Johnson & Johnson) might not be highly effective against the delta variant, anyone not wearing a mask represents a threat to his life.

I believe he believes that. Not because it’s true, but because “feeling safe” has become an all-consuming obsession that trumps science, common sense, and often even pre-existing and seemingly strong ties of friendship or family.

I’ve watched longtime acquaintances break with each other on social media over such issues as mask and vaccination mandates, sometimes even over disagreements as to what this or that particular disease statistic portends (“if they don’t dance / Well they’re, no friends of mine”).

The COVID-19 Safety Dance seems to have less to do with actually “being safe” than with “feeling safe.” In fact, it arguably has less to do with “feeling safe” than with obsessively finding reasons to continue “feeling unsafe” whether the feeling is justified or not.

In that respect, the COVID-19 Safety Dance has a lot in common with St. John’s Dance and St. Vitus’s Dance. For nearly 300 years, between the 14th and 17th centuries, groups of people in Europe would occasionally break out in mass hysterical dances and just boogied day and night (sometimes in the direction of shrines to the aforementioned saints) until they collapsed from exhaustion or injured themselves too badly to continue.

Sound familiar?

Early in the pandemic, both U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease informed the public that “the science” doesn’t support masking as a way to reduce the spread of viral disease.

Within weeks, though, both turned tail and ran headlong away from “the science,” acquiescing to the political imperative of mandating something, anything, that might make people “feel safe.”

Many, perhaps most, Americans, spent the better part of a year wearing masks as visible symbols of their piety and devotion to the Cult of Feeling Safe, in between ritual baths in hand sanitizer.

After more than six months of widely available and seemingly pretty effective vaccines, many Americans are still looking for excuses to keep dancing.

It’s unhealthy.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org).

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Virginia needs new leadership in Richmond
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia needs new leadership in Richmond

For the past two years, I and my fellow Republicans in the House of Delegates have had a front row seat to the parade of far-left delegates pushing their radical progressive wish list through the General Assembly and straight to the governor’s desk to be signed into law without pause. These bills have wreaked havoc on Virginia’s economy, our small businesses, and local communities.

EDITORIAL: Months-long delays at DMV not acceptable
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Months-long delays at DMV not acceptable

If the Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles wants us all to go online, it should make it possible to make an appointment within a week, not three months out. If your drivers license expires in July and you try to renew in June, it’s not acceptable to be told that the next date to see a live representative is in September.

EDITORIAL: Hire the right person, not the right color
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Hire the right person, not the right color

Ensuring diversity in city government and culture is a worthwhile goal, but it’s up to Fredericksburg voters to decide if a 10 percent racial disparity is enough to justify spending $90,000-plus on a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer when there doesn’t seem to be any specific problems the new officer is being hired to address.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: McAuliffe’s flip-flop on right-to-work

One of the reasons CNBC named Virginia the “top state for business” in 2021 is its right-to-work status. Although that certainly wasn’t the only reason, as all the commonwealth’s closest competitors are right-to-work states as well, it was a factor. That’s why Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s recent pledge to repeal the law if he’s elected governor again is so worrisome.

COMMENTARY: Going after Cuomo: right punishment, wrong crime
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Going after Cuomo: right punishment, wrong crime

The women who are coming out complaining about Gov. Cuomo’s abusive manner and touchy-feely M.O. are still able to speak to us. They can give interviews to the media, they can testify before grand juries, they can urge the attorney general to push for sanctions. The grandmothers and grandfathers who contracted COVID-19 and died during the spring and summer last year no longer have voices. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert