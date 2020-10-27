COMMENTARY: The Christian Right is taking a gamble on Donald Trump

SINCE THE 1980s, the bulwark of the Republican Party has been its reliable support from conservative evangelical and born-again Christians and conservative white Catholics. These groups comprise the essential core of what is often called the Christian Right, and it is unimaginable that President Trump can win reelection without very strong support from these voters.
Religious conservative voters were key to Trump’s unexpected win four years ago. Trump secured a remarkable 81 percent of the vote of white evangelicals—a better result than achieved by any past GOP presidential nominee.
Further, the exit polls reported that Trump won 52 percent of the Catholic vote, anchored by a 23 percent margin over Hillary Clinton among white Catholics. To put that in perspective: going back to the 1980s, the U.S. national vote and the overall Catholic vote tracked very closely to each other, with the winner of the national vote also winning the Catholic vote. What made 2016 different is that one candidate (Clinton) won the national popular vote, while the other (Trump) won the Catholic vote.
Where Trump fares strongest among these voters is with those who frequently attend religious services. In 2016, Trump won the votes of those who attend religious services weekly or more by 56-40 percent over Clinton. Critics of the president express puzzlement at his continued strong support among the religiously devout. Doesn’t character matter?
What ultimately matters to most voters, of course, is policies and appointments. Previous Republican presidents had spoken in favor of social conservative positions in campaigns, but then did little on social issues policy once in office.
But Trump has acted on his commitments to his base. Very notably, his appointments of conservatives to the federal courts—especially three on the Supreme Court—have helped solidify his standing with religious conservatives. From their standpoint, it may be defensible to overlook the character flaws of one man when he is putting in place policies and court appointments that have a profound impact on millions of people, now and for years to come.
Few therefore doubt that Trump will easily win conservative Christians’ votes this year, although some polling data suggest a slight slippage in support for the president among his key voting blocs.
A recent poll by Public Religion Research Institute, for example, shows that Trump’s favorability rating among white Catholics is declining, and that could be significant in the election. He won the three key Great Lakes states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin—by a mere 80,000 votes combined, and these are states with substantial Catholic populations.
Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is counting on his Catholic identity to drive more of this critical support to his campaign.
As most religious conservatives remain Trump voters this year, there is a danger to the Christian Right movement in its association with a president widely seen by Americans as possessing deep character flaws.
In the late 1990s, religious conservatives claimed that character matters in a president as they strongly backed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Why not the same standard for President Trump?
If it’s policy, appointments, and a seat at the president’s table that matter, then don’t claim the high moral ground. Especially do not do that only for one political party’s president.
The movement’s unwavering support for Trump has opened it to criticism of hypocrisy in applying its moral standards. Further, when listening to Trump speak about the Bible, his faith, and his affection for “the evangelicals,” is there any religious conservative out there who hears a man of authenticity? Does anyone believe that in his heart-of-hearts, Trump is driven by his Christian faith and love of Scripture?
Trying to answer any of this in the affirmative doesn’t even meet the laugh test.
With Trump as president, the Christian Right has for now succeeded at advancing socially conservative policies and court appointments. The downside, though, is that in a post-Trump era, its close ties with this president endanger the movement’s long-term credibility as a voice for moral values and personal character in politics.
Mark J. Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and the author of numerous studies on the intersection of religion and politics.
