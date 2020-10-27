COMMENTARY: The Christian Right is taking a gamble on Donald Trump

As most religious conservatives remain Trump voters this year, there is a danger to the Christian Right movement in its association with a president widely seen by Americans as possessing deep character flaws.

In the late 1990s, religious conservatives claimed that character matters in a president as they strongly backed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Why not the same standard for President Trump?

If it’s policy, appointments, and a seat at the president’s table that matter, then don’t claim the high moral ground. Especially do not do that only for one political party’s president.

The movement’s unwavering support for Trump has opened it to criticism of hypocrisy in applying its moral standards. Further, when listening to Trump speak about the Bible, his faith, and his affection for “the evangelicals,” is there any religious conservative out there who hears a man of authenticity? Does anyone believe that in his heart-of-hearts, Trump is driven by his Christian faith and love of Scripture?

Trying to answer any of this in the affirmative doesn’t even meet the laugh test.