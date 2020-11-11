COMMENTARY: The death of polling has been greatly exaggerated

While pollsters are modeling a future population, they are not predicting future behavior but rather assessing current responses. In reality, some respondents who tell a pollster that they will vote do not ultimately do so come Election Day, and vice versa.

This election added the unpredictability of a pandemic, which brought about new and various voting methods across the country. This made for an even more complex electorate for pollsters to model, given the partisan division over voting methods, the learning curve for many regarding how to vote early or by mail, and the sheer volume of those who did so.

We may also once again find the 2020 polls erred in undercounting Trump voters. Given how accurate the 2018 polls were, and how polling has been fairly accurate over decades and across multiple countries, there is some discussion as to whether a large driver of unpredictability in 2016 and 2020 was Donald Trump himself, the common factor between both races.

Studies have thus far shown no response bias between those who participate in surveys and those who do not, but underestimating Trump supporters for a second time brings back into question the possibilities of social desirability and response bias.