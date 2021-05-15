COMMENTARY: The EPA is coming after your air conditioner

Of course, no piece of environmental legislation is complete without a petition process to make its provisions even more restrictive, and EPA has already been hit with five of them on HFCs. They include proposals to ban R-410A in new central air conditioning systems by January 1, 2025.

Who are these petitioners? Manufacturers and environmental activist groups.

For manufacturers, the current systems designed to use R-410A are the lowest cost option on the market, thus several brands would be happy to see them outlawed in favor of pricier models using heavily-hyped new “green” refrigerants.

In addition, some of the new refrigerants are classified as mildly flammable, which might give some consumers reason to avoid making the switch—unless they have no choice.

Thus, repairing an existing air conditioning system or buying a new one is likely to get more expensive. It is hard to predict how much more expensive, but the added costs could easily reach into the hundreds of dollars per household.

Is it all worth it? Much is made of HFCs’ high global warming potential. Former secretary of state and current climate envoy John Kerry described HFCs as “thousands of times more potent, for example, than CO2.”