COMMENTARY: The genius of America's anti-democratic tradition

AS ELECTION DAY— or Election Week, or Election Month—prepares to perform a welcome coup de grâce on one of the worst years in living memory, there is something for which every American should be grateful.

In 2020, tributes, panegyrics, hymns and paeans to American democracy have been rare.

Right-leaning folks see red, appropriately, whenever The D Word is used to describe government in the U.S. They note that “democracy” appears nowhere in the Constitution, and that the Founders were deeply suspicious of majority rule.

(Fisher Ames: “A democracy is a volcano, which conceals the fiery materials of its own destruction.” James Madison: “[M]easures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice, and the rights of the minor party; but by the superior force of an interested and over-bearing majority.”)

Law professor Eugene Volokh counters that while the U.S. “is not a direct democracy, in the sense of a country in which laws (and other government decisions) are made predominantly by majority vote,” it is a “representative democracy, which is a form of democracy.”

OK, fine. Perhaps we can all compromise on American government at the local, state, and federal levels being democratic in nature.