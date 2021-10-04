COMMENTARY: The government's war on small business

The idle rich can afford legions of lawyers and accounts to find legal ways around the estate tax. Many family businesses avoid the estate tax by deliberately not growing large enough to trigger it. And those that do typically have buildings, equipment, and machinery that are, on paper, worth enough to trigger the tax, but don’t have much cash.

When children inherit those businesses, the IRS requires them to come up with the cash to pay the tax. That means selling off the business, in whole or in part, to raise the money. And so the estate tax has the effect of whittling away the number of family businesses, year after year.

The big winner? Large corporations that pick up the pieces left behind.

None of this is deliberate, but that’s cold comfort to the people who have to pay the price of a perfect storm of bad luck and misguided policies.

In times of crisis, people assume the government is working to alleviate their suffering. But from the perspective of small businesses, it looks more like the government’s goal in 2020 was to shoot them and the country in its collective metaphorical foot.

And so far, it looks like the plan for 2021 is to shoot the other foot.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is managing director of the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom at the University of Arizona. They host the weekly podcast Words & Numbers. They wrote this commentary for InsideSources.com.