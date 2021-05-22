COMMENTARY: The rich should 'pay their fair share,' but what's fair?

Our tax-and-transfer system has become so progressive that, on average, only the top 40 percent of households pay more in taxes than they receive in government transfers. Almost by definition, every tax cut is a tax cut for the rich because those are the only households that are net payers.

In a democracy, a system like this can become dangerously unstable. When net recipients constitute more than half of all voters, the majority will vote for ever more spending for themselves. Trillion-dollar deficits then become the norm.

We got here not because of economics or politics, but because of human nature. People always want more in exchange for less. Politicians have merely discovered how to turn people’s desires into votes.

The trick lies in telling the majority that the rich aren’t paying their fair share while being careful not to define “fair.” Calls for the rich to pay “their fair share” will never end because proponents actually don’t mean “fair” at all.

They really only mean “more.”

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is managing director of the Center for the Philosophy of Freedom at the University of Arizona. They host the weekly podcast Words & Numbers. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

