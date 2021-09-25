COMMENTARY: The soft bigotry of liberal election law litigators

WE, and by we I mean all of us—Black, white, poor, rich—live in the golden age of voting opportunities. Bearing nothing but proof that you exist (if that), millions of us can vote early, at home, overseas, late at night, on bilingual ballots, and without any pre-registration or forethought.

None of these niceties are historically mandatory. I’m old enough to remember when I had to show up on Election Day to vote and I—a confused and incomeless first-time young biracial voter—survived.

Yet Democrats, corporate America, and the media would have us believe that without free meals and outdoor drop boxes (Georgia), or drive-through and overnight voting (Texas), states are disfranchising minorities.

The day it was signed into law, at least five lawsuits were filed against Texas’ voting law. The many lawsuits allege that because “fraud is rare,” any attempt by the state to reduce or prevent it must be discriminatory.

The endgame is obvious: Firing up the base and increasing Democratic turnout.

Weird, I don’t see any lawsuits challenging Wyoming’s voter ID law. I wonder why?