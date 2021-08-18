COMMENTARY: The unknown leader who Invented Little League

Over more than eight decades later, how many lives of children and parents have been greatly impacted by this organization?

The problem is that Carl Stotz, the inventor of the game, is not commonly referred to in broadcasts and promotions. But he is an important person in America’s social history.

Pulitzer Prize winner Gary Wills, in his book on leadership called “Certain Trumpets,” chose Stotz as one of 15 types of historical leaders. He’s in there with Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Napoleon Bonaparte and Mary Baker Eddy (another relatively unknown person who was the founder of Christian Science).

In teaching about leadership when I was at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, N.J., I used the Wills book and thus came to know about Carl Stotz. In retirement, I made it a point to go to the Williamsport Little League complexes to see how Stotz was presented.

I concluded that he was under-presented even in Williamsport!

Part of this story involves Stotz’s resignation from the presidency of Little League in 1955 over issues regarding commercialism. But everything he did from the start is still with us in the various rules and regulations, and especially in the spirit of volunteerism.