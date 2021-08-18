 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: The unknown leader who Invented Little League
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: The unknown leader who Invented Little League

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Little League

The Silvio Laccetti Foundation of Fairview, N.J. donated a bronze statue of "The Centerfielder"  to Original League in Williamsport, Pa., to honor the sports leadership legacy of Carl Stotz, founder of Little League. Pictured are members of each of the four teams still playing in Original League, Dr. Silvio Laccetti, and Karen Stotz-Meyer, the daughter of Carl Stotz. 

 Silvio Laccetti

IT IS Little League World Series time again. Two teams representing each of the eight U.S. regions will participate in the event held in South Williamsport, Pa. (Because of COVID-19 concerns, there is no international team bracket.) From a three-team league in 1939, Little League has grown worldwide to involve almost 3 million youth in its various types and levels of play.

In Virginia, interest and participation is high, and collectively the commonwealth’s teams have made nine appearances at the LL World Series. However, the state has not yet won a world championship.

This year’s Virginia State Champion is the Warwick Little League Newport News. Unfortunately, the Warwick team was eliminated in the Southeast Regional Tournament, having lost two games by scores of 7–5 and 7–3.

Thus the Newport News team will not be playing in this year’s LL World Series.

So how did this noble youth activity get started? Who invented Little League?

It’s a question very few people can answer. Even sports afficionados might not know.

Carl Stotz founded Little League in 1938 at Williamsport, Pa., and the first games were played the year after. He came up with the concept when trying to provide meaningful, exciting sports activity for his two young nephews.

Over more than eight decades later, how many lives of children and parents have been greatly impacted by this organization?

The problem is that Carl Stotz, the inventor of the game, is not commonly referred to in broadcasts and promotions. But he is an important person in America’s social history.

Pulitzer Prize winner Gary Wills, in his book on leadership called “Certain Trumpets,” chose Stotz as one of 15 types of historical leaders. He’s in there with Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Napoleon Bonaparte and Mary Baker Eddy (another relatively unknown person who was the founder of Christian Science).

In teaching about leadership when I was at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, N.J., I used the Wills book and thus came to know about Carl Stotz. In retirement, I made it a point to go to the Williamsport Little League complexes to see how Stotz was presented.

I concluded that he was under-presented even in Williamsport!

Part of this story involves Stotz’s resignation from the presidency of Little League in 1955 over issues regarding commercialism. But everything he did from the start is still with us in the various rules and regulations, and especially in the spirit of volunteerism.

Through my namesake foundation, I decided to do something to increase public awareness about the man. Hence the donation of a statue, “The Centerfielder,” to the Original Little League and the public.

At the recent dedication ceremony at Original Field in Williamsport, Karen Stotz–Meyer, Carl Stotz’s daughter, and I highlighted the special contributions of Stotz to American society:

1. No other sports program has directly affected so many lives on so many levels as Little League;

2. The teams and the Little League organization build character through cooperation and teamwork;

3. Volunteerism is a key component of the entire operation. Individual contributors are memorialized in ways not normally found in large organizations. Recognizing this, Little League International’s first large World Series venue is named Volunteers Stadium;

4. Stotz’s rules democratized sports. Every kid had to play in every game;

5. Little League became the symbol of the great years of the 1950’s in America; and

6. Today, Little League is one of America’s great exports.

Through his hard work, dedication and persistence, Carl Stotz created Little League. He made his vision, embodying the fantasies of so many kids, a reality. He deserves his place as a great leader.

So, now you know who Invented Little League.

Enjoy the games!

Silvio Laccetti, Ph.D., is a retired professor of history at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, New Jersey. He has been a national columnist for the past 20 years.

Silvio Laccetti, Ph.D. is a retired professor of history at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, New Jersey. He has been a national columnist for the past 20 years.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Footpaths are for pedestrians
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Footpaths are for pedestrians

The existing four-foot trail was originally designed to provide a safe walking path for elementary school students attending Conway Elementary, who do not qualify for county bus service. Removing the protective fence to accommodate cyclists merely transfers the safety risk from cyclists to schoolchildren and pedestrians, but does not eliminate it

EDITORIAL: Disciplining students is not punishment
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Disciplining students is not punishment

Every parent, student and teacher knows that even one disruptive student makes it more difficult for all the other kids in the class to learn. More than one makes it virtually impossible for the other students to focus on the work at hand. And low-income, minority and special ed students who are already struggling academically are disproportionately harmed when schools fail to do anything about it.

COMMENTARY: The '80s called. They want their safety dance back.
Opinion

COMMENTARY: The '80s called. They want their safety dance back.

The COVID-19 Safety Dance seems to have less to do with actually “being safe” than with “feeling safe.” In fact, it arguably has less to do with “feeling safe” than with obsessively finding reasons to continue “feeling unsafe” whether the feeling is justified or not.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert