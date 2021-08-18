COMMENTARY: The unknown leader who Invented Little League

IT IS Little League World Series time again. Two teams representing each of the eight U.S. regions will participate in the event held in South Williamsport, Pa. (Because of COVID-19 concerns, there is no international team bracket.) From a three-team league in 1939, Little League has grown worldwide to involve almost 3 million youth in its various types and levels of play.
In Virginia, interest and participation is high, and collectively the commonwealth’s teams have made nine appearances at the LL World Series. However, the state has not yet won a world championship.
This year’s Virginia State Champion is the Warwick Little League Newport News. Unfortunately, the Warwick team was eliminated in the Southeast Regional Tournament, having lost two games by scores of 7–5 and 7–3.
Thus the Newport News team will not be playing in this year’s LL World Series.
So how did this noble youth activity get started? Who invented Little League?
It’s a question very few people can answer. Even sports afficionados might not know.
Carl Stotz founded Little League in 1938 at Williamsport, Pa., and the first games were played the year after. He came up with the concept when trying to provide meaningful, exciting sports activity for his two young nephews.
Over more than eight decades later, how many lives of children and parents have been greatly impacted by this organization?
The problem is that Carl Stotz, the inventor of the game, is not commonly referred to in broadcasts and promotions. But he is an important person in America’s social history.
Pulitzer Prize winner Gary Wills, in his book on leadership called “Certain Trumpets,” chose Stotz as one of 15 types of historical leaders. He’s in there with Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Napoleon Bonaparte and Mary Baker Eddy (another relatively unknown person who was the founder of Christian Science).
In teaching about leadership when I was at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, N.J., I used the Wills book and thus came to know about Carl Stotz. In retirement, I made it a point to go to the Williamsport Little League complexes to see how Stotz was presented.
I concluded that he was under-presented even in Williamsport!
Part of this story involves Stotz’s resignation from the presidency of Little League in 1955 over issues regarding commercialism. But everything he did from the start is still with us in the various rules and regulations, and especially in the spirit of volunteerism.
Through my namesake foundation, I decided to do something to increase public awareness about the man. Hence the donation of a statue, “The Centerfielder,” to the Original Little League and the public.
At the recent dedication ceremony at Original Field in Williamsport, Karen Stotz–Meyer, Carl Stotz’s daughter, and I highlighted the special contributions of Stotz to American society:
1. No other sports program has directly affected so many lives on so many levels as Little League;
2. The teams and the Little League organization build character through cooperation and teamwork;
3. Volunteerism is a key component of the entire operation. Individual contributors are memorialized in ways not normally found in large organizations. Recognizing this, Little League International’s first large World Series venue is named Volunteers Stadium;
4. Stotz’s rules democratized sports. Every kid had to play in every game;
5. Little League became the symbol of the great years of the 1950’s in America; and
6. Today, Little League is one of America’s great exports.
Through his hard work, dedication and persistence, Carl Stotz created Little League. He made his vision, embodying the fantasies of so many kids, a reality. He deserves his place as a great leader.
So, now you know who Invented Little League.
Enjoy the games!
Silvio Laccetti, Ph.D., is a retired professor of history at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, New Jersey. He has been a national columnist for the past 20 years.
