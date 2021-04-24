COMMENTARY: There's no such thing as race. There's just us

PEOPLE PUT a lot of stock in what race they and others belong to. Race is a way we have sorted out humanity since our earliest beginnings as a human society, often with the goal of subjugating one race to another.

Race has been the basis of unspeakable crimes and depredations. It fires up wars and civil unrest to this day.

However, what if there wasn’t any such thing as race? What if, after putting aside the cultural differences and the minor physical differences (and they are all minor) we have, we were really all the same?

Well then, I’ve got news—and it’s really not new: We are all the same.

Back in 1989, the U.S. government proved this in its “big science of the very small” project called the Human Genome Project.

The scientists discovered that after analyzing our DNA and genetic makeup, we humans are 99.9 percent the same.

Race doesn’t exist!

Based on your skin color, cultural heritage and the like, you can include yourself in a particular racial grouping, but that’s all it is—a grouping based on culture and superficial physical characteristics and appearance.