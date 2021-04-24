 Skip to main content
COMMENTARY: There's no such thing as race. There's just us
COMMENTARY: There's no such thing as race. There's just us

PEOPLE PUT a lot of stock in what race they and others belong to. Race is a way we have sorted out humanity since our earliest beginnings as a human society, often with the goal of subjugating one race to another.

Race has been the basis of unspeakable crimes and depredations. It fires up wars and civil unrest to this day.

However, what if there wasn’t any such thing as race? What if, after putting aside the cultural differences and the minor physical differences (and they are all minor) we have, we were really all the same?

Well then, I’ve got news—and it’s really not new: We are all the same.

Back in 1989, the U.S. government proved this in its “big science of the very small” project called the Human Genome Project.

The scientists discovered that after analyzing our DNA and genetic makeup, we humans are 99.9 percent the same.

Race doesn’t exist!

Based on your skin color, cultural heritage and the like, you can include yourself in a particular racial grouping, but that’s all it is—a grouping based on culture and superficial physical characteristics and appearance.

Or, as Robert Sussman in Newsweek put it, “The notion of race may be real, but the science is not. We are all the same, with no exceptions.”

There’s more.

Of all the creatures on Earth, modern humans are the least differentiated species on the planet. Indeed, there is no other species of human. Unlike birds, cats, dogs, amphibians or fish, there is only one model of homo sapiens.

That doesn’t mean we don’t have differences in skin color and bone structures, or that there aren’t inherited differences that dominate certain groups of people. But if you take one human from anywhere on the planet and compare the genetic makeup to another, they are 99.9 percent the same. We’re decidedly boring in that sense.

In 1989, at the behest of President George H.W. Bush, scientists began this massive project and began delving into every gene and every gene pairing that makes us human.

It was a tremendous investment of money, time and scientific effort. It tested the patience of the researchers and pressed the computing technology of the time to its limits.

The core of the project was completed in 2003, but the overall research continues to this day. The expected benefits to our future health and the treatment of disease are immense. But contained in all that science is a powerful message: There is not a lick of difference between us.

Give that notion a little time to sink in. It can be rather sobering, but might I suggest liberating as well.

Oh, sure, we’re all individuals, with different talents and abilities, but at the very core of our being, we’re all the same humans, like it or not.

Not only are our differences insignificant, we’re also all related to one another.

The great human migration, the one that would eventually be dominated exclusively by homo sapiens, began about 200,000 years ago in southern Africa, where a small population of homo sapiens (that’s us) started making their way north.

That small group didn’t grow into us without mixing it up—a lot. And not just in the sense of being one happy planet or the family of humankind.

The fact is that your African American neighbor, the Chinese commentator you listened to last night, or the Jewish man you work with, as well as your Uncle Fred and a Peruvian sheep farmer, are all related to you. Oh, sure, the exact lineage is impossible to trace, since we are talking about antiquity here, but we’re all related. That’s a scientific given.

Sadly, racism and prejudice seem to be a state of mind that we humans are surprisingly comfortable with, so this information is going to bother some people, although it shouldn’t.

The conclusions of the Human Genome Project, which is established science, all but destroy the whole foundation of racial thinking.

If 99.9 percent of the genetic material that makes up the 20,000 genes in the human body can be mixed and matched to make us each individual, then science has proven that we have a lot more in common than we ever imagined. In fact, we have everything in common.

And so racism—that scourge of our society that is in the very business of classifying people into races (which, as people mix more and more is getting harder to do and may be doomed anyway), and then talking about “them and us”—is, to borrow an old country phrase my grandmother used a lot, “just a bunch of hooey.”

As we come out of the pandemic timid and scared, and maybe even a little frightened of one another, just like our ancient ancestors emerged from Africa 200 millennia ago, we’d be wise to remember that there really is no “them and us.”

There’s just us.

David S. Kerr, who lives in Stafford County, is an instructor in the Political Science Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.

