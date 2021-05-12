COMMENTARY: There's one gift most teachers really appreciate

WHAT DO teachers really appreciate for a “thank you” at the end of the year? While teachers love gifts, there’s something else they really like as well, perhaps even more than anything you can buy.
Back in 1953, former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt lobbied Congress to create a National Teacher Appreciation Day. In 1984, the National Parent Teacher Association moved it from March to May, and gave teachers a well-deserved week of appreciation.
There are plenty of online sites where you can buy a teacher a gift. And don’t forget to buy local, too!
But here’s something teachers really, really love: when their students bring their “A” game in the classroom and on assignments.
We know our students are under incredible pressures, academic and often athletic, and they sometimes have to deal with family troubles as well. And yes, students where I teach, at a small private religious college in Georgia, have just as many of these challenges as anyone else in this country, as you’ll see.
I always push my students to do more than just take tests and write papers. I’m part teacher and part coach, getting those who take my classes to engage in academic competitions, essay contests, presenting at conferences … even those meant for professors and graduate students!
My students engage in service learning, taking class lessons on statistics and research and then putting them into projects for politicians from both sides of the political aisle, as well as nonprofit groups.
We’ve had students present to state legislators at the Georgia Capitol in the past. This year, my students were accepted to the Council on Undergraduate Research’s National “Posters on the Hill,” where they presented on policy, and the political and economic factors associated with COVID-19 death rates.
The night before that event, one student’s uncle was shot while he was defending a small child. The next day, that same student showed up to the virtual event.
“I talked to mom. He’s going to pull through. And I’m ready to present,” she announced as my jaw dropped.
My comparative politics students presented on factors behind pandemic political crackdowns, analyzing the types of governments we’ve been covering, looking for correlations with this modern-day authoritarianism, to the well-respected human rights group Freedom House.
Coordinating the 20-plus student presentation to their researcher in Milan, Italy, was a challenge, but the students got through it OK.
And in my other classes, students are doubling their paper lengths, trying out new statistical tests, editing their drafts, and enthusiastically participating in the simulator (some staying well after class just to coordinate with me and each other).
By the way, they aren’t participating in conferences and competitions for a grade. They already got those last year for their work. These students are doing it because they’ve heard me tell success stories of our graduates, and how such participation and extra work helped them get into law school and graduate school, as well as being hired for good jobs.
And that passion my students show gets put into my letters of recommendation, which are one of my favorite parts of being a professor.
I think I speak for most teachers when I say that’s what we really want, even more than an apple or a gift card. We’re passionate about our topics and our research. We love it when our students show they are just as enthusiastic as we are.
These are the gifts that keep us going, are more meaningful, and last a lot longer than anything one can buy.
So please, get a gift for a teacher to show your appreciation. But also encourage your child to show an extra level of excitement in the classroom, too!
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Ga.