COMMENTARY: This Halloween, kids need the normalcy of trick-or-treating

And because we have kept kids from interacting with each other, we have prevented them from developing immunity to the coronavirus, something Krebel says we have not done before.

“We are choosing to not allow the normal process of herd immunity to occur,” he said. And the science and emerging evidence does not support such measures in the pediatric population.

That has implications for adults, too. When healthy people (including kids) develop antibodies, they protect more vulnerable populations from getting sick. One could reasonably argue that healthy kids contracting COVID-19 and recovering is actually good for grandparents.

Of course, no child is an island (despite our efforts to make them such), and Krebel acknowledges that kids in households with someone in an at-risk population need to take extra precautions.

But given how our understanding of the disease has evolved, he wonders if it’s time to “seriously consider allowing life to return to normal for those individuals who are shown by the epidemiological data to not be at risk for developing serious illness from the disease or putting vulnerable people in their households at risk.”

Normal, by any standard, should include trick-or-treating.