COMMENTARY: Three reasons why I trust the COVID vaccine

From my observations, these vaccines have been developed properly, using well established techniques, and without cutting corners. The speed of development and delivery was unprecedented, and was made possible by two decisions.

The first was Operation Warp Speed, which dedicated several hundred billion dollars up front. This allowed setup of all lines of research as well as vaccine manufacturing to be conducted concurrently, so that the usual gaps between steps in the process were eliminated. Each new vaccine has been available for shipment just days after FDA approval, instead of months or years.

Second was the decision to accept a shorter final clinical trial. The three months of data that we have show very clearly that all three vaccines are highly effective, and were linked to no severe side-effects.

We don’t know if the vaccines will be effective for the very long term. There just hasn’t been time, and the only way to find that out beforehand would have been to put up with another year or two of the COVID pandemic, something no one wants to do.

We do know that in the past, if a vaccine has caused a severe side effect, it nearly always occurred in the first six weeks after the shot, and we now have several times that much data with no such evidence of ill effects.