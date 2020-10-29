COMMENTARY: Three reasons why President Trump will be reelected

ELECTION DAY is still days away, and the Left is already calling the race.

With Joe Biden maintaining a double-digit lead in national polls and less substantial ones in key battleground states, Democrats and their media allies are eager to predict that President Trump will lose the 2020 election. Washington Post columnists have even blamed the president for “trying to burn it all down,” including the Republican majority in the Senate.

Don’t believe the hype. Just like in 2016, President Trump will defy the odds and the “experts” to keep the White House under Republican control. Democrats should prepare themselves for another dose of humility.

Here are three reasons why:

The Silent Majority Is Real

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton led then-candidate Donald Trump by seven points in Wisconsin, only weeks out from Election Day. She ended up losing the state by 0.7 percentage points—a nearly eight-point swing.

In Michigan, Clinton led by even more (double digits), only to lose the state by 0.3 percentage points—a greater than 10-point swing. In Pennsylvania, Clinton also led by double digits, only to get beaten again.

Notice a trend?