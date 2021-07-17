COMMENTARY: Time to implement Transit-Oriented Development where it counts

BUILDING a smart city or county takes careful planning, especially when the goal is to not leave the next generation with headaches such as unfixable traffic congestion.

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) is a community planning strategy that seeks to develop cities, towns and counties so that their layout compliments a preferable lifestyle that is built around multi-modal transportation. This type of community planning is often called “lifestyle development.”

You may have heard the phrase “live, work, and play” to describe new mixed-use neighborhoods. This is the type of development we should achieve.

Around the world, there is a movement to build walkable neighborhoods where for some trips, you can leave the car at home. An extreme example of this is in a village in Germany, where cars are limited entirely to parking on the outskirts of residential neighborhoods.

We don’t need to go that far to achieve sensible wins for our future lifestyle. What we do need to do is to allow and build highly dense, walkable zones that are conducive to reliable public transportation, and that make riding a bike or walking to a coffee shop or bar easy and commonplace.