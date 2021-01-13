COMMENTARY: Time to pass Advanced Clean Car standards in Virginia

COASTAL communities in Virginia will continue to see record-breaking sunny day flooding thanks to sea level rise, according to a new NOAA report. Whether it’s at the local, state or federal level, we desperately need immediate action to protect our communities from the devastating impacts of climate change.
For the last four years, state efforts to tackle transportation emissions, namely by setting tougher standards for tailpipe pollution, have been stifled by the Trump administration. Even with a more climate conscious administration taking over, states should take the lead on clean car action.
Transportation is the leading source of carbon pollution in the United States. Here in Virginia, transportation accounts for about 48 percent of our carbon emissions. Light-duty vehicles—including cars, pickups and SUVs—are the biggest contributors to the problem.
In 2018, light-duty vehicles accounted for one-sixth of America’s greenhouse gas emissions, and nearly three-fifths of emissions from the transportation system. That is equivalent of nearly all the carbon pollution from all the remaining U.S. coal-fired power plants.
For decades, federal law has allowed states with smog pollution problems to adopt California’s more stringent vehicle emission standards instead of the weaker federal standards. These standards have drastically reduced pollution and saved lives.
Automakers have even innovated to comply with new requirements. For example, they invented and refined the catalytic converter (now standard equipment on every gasoline-powered car in the United States) that slashed smog-forming pollution, created hybrid-electric cars in the early 2000s, and now have introduced all-electric vehicles that produce very little global warming pollution.
But while automakers are quick to talk about innovation, many of them, including Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, are lauding weaker standards, which will allow them to sell cars that pollute our air for years to come.
The good news is that General Motors has flipped sides on the issue. Originally siding with the Trump administration in a lawsuit against California’s ability to set stricter emissions standards, General Motors has changed its stance in the wake of our transition to the Biden administration. GM is now encouraging other automakers to do the same.
The newly-diluted federal clean car standards rule will stifle progress toward pollution-free cars. The Environmental Protection Agency’s own analysis says the rule could result in more than 900 million additional metric tons of global warming pollution in our atmosphere.
That’s equal to an additional
2 billion barrels of fuel consumed, which would spell disaster for a climate already experiencing dangerous levels of warming.
The rule is also unlawful in that it violates several federal statutes, including the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, the Clean Air Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.
While the Trump administration has tried to stifle progress through this rule, states have continued to fight back, one way being Advanced Clean Cars standards. The Advanced Clean Cars program puts responsibility where it’s due—in the hands of the car industry.
The program works to set a low-emissions vehicle (LEV) regulation and a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) regulation. The LEV regulation works to reduce smog-forming pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from our cars. The ZEV regulation works to ensure more electric vehicles are manufactured and sold.
Twelve states have adopted, either in part or in their entirety, the Advanced Clean Cars standards: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. The longer we delay proactive measures to clean up pollution, the quicker the climate crisis will accelerate. With our state already facing impacts of climate change, Virginia needs bold, innovative ways to address this problem, including the adoption of tougher car standards.
Virginia should take advantage of the upcoming opportunity in the 2021 General Assembly to clean up our cars by becoming the next state to pass the Advanced Clean Cars standards, so we can stop cars from spewing toxic emissions for years to come.