COMMENTARY: Time to pass Advanced Clean Car standards in Virginia

Automakers have even innovated to comply with new requirements. For example, they invented and refined the catalytic converter (now standard equipment on every gasoline-powered car in the United States) that slashed smog-forming pollution, created hybrid-electric cars in the early 2000s, and now have introduced all-electric vehicles that produce very little global warming pollution.

But while automakers are quick to talk about innovation, many of them, including Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, are lauding weaker standards, which will allow them to sell cars that pollute our air for years to come.

The good news is that General Motors has flipped sides on the issue. Originally siding with the Trump administration in a lawsuit against California’s ability to set stricter emissions standards, General Motors has changed its stance in the wake of our transition to the Biden administration. GM is now encouraging other automakers to do the same.

The newly-diluted federal clean car standards rule will stifle progress toward pollution-free cars. The Environmental Protection Agency’s own analysis says the rule could result in more than 900 million additional metric tons of global warming pollution in our atmosphere.

That’s equal to an additional