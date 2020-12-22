COMMENTARY: Time to rebuild America's infrastructure and industrial base

IF EVER there was a question about the need to improve America’s infrastructure, it has certainly been dispelled, as the cost to the United States due to lost productivity continues to climb.

A study by the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that by 2025, the cost will reach $3.9 trillion in lost GDP and 2.5 million lost jobs. On top of those costs, American families will lose upward of $3,400 in disposable income each year.

When searching for the roots of our predicament, we often overlook our country’s myopic neglect of our failing infrastructure—unsafe highways and structurally deficient bridges, obsolete port facilities, outdated freight rail, electrical grids, and wastewater systems.

Given the public’s desire for change, President-elect Joe Biden has a golden opportunity to push for major improvements in the nation’s infrastructure.

Though Republicans and Democrats in Congress are deeply divided on many issues, there is a growing consensus on the need to rebuild America.

But rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure will require an immense amount of material and the industrial base to provide and use it—an industrial base that has withered after decades of offshoring.