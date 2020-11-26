COMMENTARY: To build peace in Afghanistan, send food

PEACE in Afghanistan cannot be won on empty stomachs. But right now, the war-torn country is suffering a massive hunger crisis. This Thanksgiving weekend, we can send food to Afghanistan to help the chance for peace.
Ongoing peace talks to end years of conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government are less likely to succeed amid hunger. International donors need to support food aid for Afghans. As the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, says, “prospects for peace need to be underpinned by sustained international assistance.”
Vicki Aken, head of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Afghanistan, explains: “Conflict, lost incomes and rising food prices are exacerbating one of the largest food insecurity crises in the world. More than 17 million people—46 percent of the population—are projected to face crisis or worse levels of severe food insecurity.”
Feeding the hungry is vital to Afghanistan, especially the children. Lack of food for small children will cause lasting physical and mental damage, or worse. Without food, children are less likely to attend and succeed in school. Afghanistan cannot build a future when its children are going hungry. That is why we need to step up relief funding for Afghanistan.
Needs are fast rising too because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused layoffs leading to more people needing food aid.
The UN World Food Program (WFP), the lead agency fighting hunger in Afghanistan, is scaling up its relief operation to reach 10 million of the most food insecure Afghans.
But the WFP is low on funding and next year the needs will be even greater. The UN Food agency says “requirements for WFP in 2021 are expected to surpass US$460 million” in Afghanistan.
The U.S. can lead international donors to make sure the food pipeline is filled for Afghan civilians. This food will encourage peace.
We all want the conflict between the Taliban and the government to end so U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan can come home. But peace needs that vital ingredient of food.
We have to ensure all Afghans have access to nutritious food or the country cannot develop. This includes universal school feeding and food for infants to prevent malnutrition. The World Food Program, UNICEF, Save the Children, CARE, IRC and Catholic Relief Services need funding for their relief operations.
We could all share some of our bounty with the Afghan people. One Thanksgiving tradition is feeding “silent guests” at your holiday meal. You could include a silent guest donation to a charity fighting hunger in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is desperately in need of peace, and food must be at its foundation.
William Lambers, partnered with UN World Food Program on “Ending World Hunger.”
