COMMENTARY: To build peace in Afghanistan, send food

The UN World Food Program (WFP), the lead agency fighting hunger in Afghanistan, is scaling up its relief operation to reach 10 million of the most food insecure Afghans.

But the WFP is low on funding and next year the needs will be even greater. The UN Food agency says “requirements for WFP in 2021 are expected to surpass US$460 million” in Afghanistan.

The U.S. can lead international donors to make sure the food pipeline is filled for Afghan civilians. This food will encourage peace.

We all want the conflict between the Taliban and the government to end so U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan can come home. But peace needs that vital ingredient of food.

We have to ensure all Afghans have access to nutritious food or the country cannot develop. This includes universal school feeding and food for infants to prevent malnutrition. The World Food Program, UNICEF, Save the Children, CARE, IRC and Catholic Relief Services need funding for their relief operations.

We could all share some of our bounty with the Afghan people. One Thanksgiving tradition is feeding “silent guests” at your holiday meal. You could include a silent guest donation to a charity fighting hunger in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is desperately in need of peace, and food must be at its foundation.

William Lambers, partnered with UN World Food Program on “Ending World Hunger.”