COMMENTARY: 'Too white' for vaccine. say some social justice activists

But Haywood County is also home to the Sugar Creek Senior Living Community, whose predominantly white residents may not meet any racial targets, but who are at higher risk of death due to their age. Should social justice take precedence over science?

According to CDC data, people of color are about three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their white counterparts. However, elderly Americans—those over the age of 85—are 630 times more likely to die than those aged 18-29.

Schmidt remains unrepentant in the face of criticism. In response to a scathing report on his approach on Fox News, he tweeted “I agree with Tucker Carlson on one point: don’t allocate vaccine on race alone.” Instead, he added, “focus on health risk and [racial] disadvantage.”

But it’s precisely that addition of race into the health-risk mix that many Americans find troubling. Why not simply distribute the limited vaccine based on the single metric of preventing the most deaths?

Guidelines will be voted on Sunday by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and its recommendations are nearly always accepted by the CDC.

However, the agency’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, has said he believes the priority should be people age 70 and older who live with children or grandchildren.

“I look forward to listening to the advisory group’s discussion, and to receiving its recommendation for consideration,” Redfield told the Associated Press.

Michael Graham is managing editor of InsideSources.