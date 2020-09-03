COMMENTARY: Transparency is key to school safety during pandemic

THE COVID-19 pandemic has radically upended our education system, and its effects have rippled out to nearly everyone involved. Just weeks into this unprecedented health crisis, schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia were mandated to close out of safety concerns.
As school districts across the commonwealth are beginning this next school year—either online, in person, or a mix of the two—we need to do everything we can to make sure our teachers and our kids have the support they need to get through this most challenging year.
Most importantly, we must ensure that we can keep in-person learning as safe as possible if and when our students and teachers return to the classroom.
Before the special session, I hosted a roundtable discussion with teachers in Prince William County and Southwest Virginia to listen to their concerns. I heard stories of teachers whose family members had pre-existing conditions. One teacher even shared that a close friend had passed away because of COVID-19.
I heard concerns over the ventilation at schools, made even more difficult by the fact that many rural schools are crumbling and our infrastructure is not up to date.
And I heard from teachers who say they absolutely love their students, but would feel compelled to resign if it meant putting their family in danger.
In my conversations with parents across the commonwealth, many expressed concern about just not knowing what schools are doing to keep their classrooms safe as well.
That’s why I’ve introduced legislation requiring every school board in the commonwealth to disclose the sanitization and health measures they will be taking for the 2020-21 school year, giving families and teachers the information they need to feel safe in the classroom.
If we’re successful, school districts will also be required to share their policies on the use of face coverings, health screenings of staff and students, physical distancing measures, enhanced hygiene practices for staff and students, isolation of symptomatic cases, and cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
As we confront the challenges of in-person learning during COVID-19, it’s critical they have all the information about safety practices in school. The safety of our kids, our teachers and the communities they live in must be our No. 1 priority.
With COVID-19 cases spiking in Virginia and across the nation, it’s a no-brainer that we must keep schools virtual. But in addition to supporting our schools’ efforts to make digital learning as successful as possible, we, as elected officials, also have an obligation to help our schools prepare for students’ and teachers’ return to the classroom when it’s safe to do so.
COVID-19 is not just a health care crisis. It has brought challenges of epic proportions to systems that already needed shaking up: education, the economy, and more.
It’s even more clear to me today that this pandemic has exposed what’s beneath the surface: Many don’t have the support they need as they heroically do their job to build a brighter future for Virginia.
That’s why back in April, 11 of my fellow delegates and I sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam urging his administration to stand strong in protecting all those who work and learn in Virginia’s public schools. My legislation offered this week is another solution that will provide them with the support they need during this critical time—support they’ve always deserved.
In this special session, we have a choice: We can leave school districts to their own devices, leaving teachers to fend for themselves and hope for the best; or we can do everything in our power to make in-person learning as safe as possible.
Navigating the new realities of this pandemic is hard. But it’s incumbent on us to ensure that we do not sacrifice our children’s future and our community’s safety during this deeply unsettling time. We must prioritize the safety of all educators and the students and communities that they serve.
Otherwise, students will pay the price.
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy represents the 2nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
