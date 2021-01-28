COMMENTARY: Travel is likely to rebound. We need to plan for it!

All vehicle statewide daily travel is down only 10 percent from last year’s pre-COVID levels, although mid-week morning peak traffic may be down by up to 20 percent. The general trend is a slow-but-steady increase in traffic, even with COVID-19 cases and deaths currently at historically high levels.

When it comes to transit, rail is most significantly affected. People have stopped taking trains. However, bus ridership has started steadily (although slowly) rebounding. Some bus systems, such as FRED, are already up to almost 50 percent of their pre-COVID ridership.

In Boston, despite the spread of COVID-19 last year, NBC has shown photos posted by bus riders on social media of crowding on some key bus routes in 2020. The reason for the difference between train and bus ridership rebounds is likely due to the fact that bus riders often don’t have any other choice for travel mode, while train commuters often have a personal automobile at their disposal.

As the head of staff for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), the region’s transportation planning body, I must say that we need to plan for a post-COVID world. Congestion will return and we need to have plans in place to deal with it.

To hope that this pandemic is going to stop people from traveling as much when all other global natural disasters, wars, pandemics and more have not done so is a dangerous call to make. Roads need to be upgraded, transit needs to be improved, bike lanes and sidewalks need to be worked on. All of this takes time, so we should use this limited lull in travel to make progress.

Ian Ollis is the current head of staff at the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Ian completed a master’s thesis on congestion mitigation at MIT—and has no dogs or cats!