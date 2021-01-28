COMMENTARY: Travel is likely to rebound. We need to plan for it!

MANY people are talking and writing about the lasting impacts COVID-19 will have on travel behavior. However, researchers over many decades and across multiple continents have studied travel patterns, and the research indicates that people like to travel and tend to travel roughly the same amount of time each week, even when daily routines or circumstances change.
Even global catastrophes in the past have seen a bounce back in transit and automobile travel in almost every case, albeit over time.
Victor Shafer researched travel behavior and published his findings in 2000, which found that people seem to have roughly the same travel time “budget.” No matter what measures are put in place, or what crises occur, people will, on average, travel the same amount of time, although it is unclear why.
Cesare Marchetti in 1994 and Yacov Zahavi in 1974 found similar trends. Others have also studied this phenomenon.
Incomes vary, modes of travel vary, speed and distance vary, but the amount of time we all choose to travel each week or month, seems to be quite fixed, believe it or not. This phenomenon needs further study, but if this pattern holds, this means that we can only redistribute human travel but not meaningfully reduce it on a permanent basis.
This has significant implications for how we deal with congestion from a policy perspective. It may mean that policy makers and transportation planners can shift the time when travel occurs, the mode of travel, the destinations l or the speed of travel, but may not be able to reduce the overall quantity of travel.
People just like to, or need to, travel for reasons we only partially understand.
Not being able to reduce the overall quantity of travel may put a cap on the amount of congestion relief that can be achieved by telecommuting. Telecommuting may shift the quantity of travel demand outside of peak hours or to later in the week, or to different destinations.
But the research indicates that people will travel roughly the same amount, even if the travel is not a trip to the office or done at peak times. Perhaps they will use their travel “budget” to do different things post COVID-19, but the evidence leans towards suggesting that they will not travel less than they did before COVID-19.
How will the COVID-19 pandemic change travel behavior? We don’t yet have a full answer to that question. A number of surveys across the United States seem to indicate a willingness to telecommute. Companies will be evaluating whether staff are as effective at home as they can be at the office.
In some cases, this is a decided “no.” In other cases—for example, essential workers, factory workers, construction workers and many others—it is simply not practical to work from home. The task itself requires hands on.
Data from around the U.S. is currently indicating a number of travel pattern changes. Have you noticed more trucks on Interstate 95 recently? According to VDOT’s latest statistics, freight traffic is up 10 percent from last year’s pre-COVID levels in all-day traffic counts.
All vehicle statewide daily travel is down only 10 percent from last year’s pre-COVID levels, although mid-week morning peak traffic may be down by up to 20 percent. The general trend is a slow-but-steady increase in traffic, even with COVID-19 cases and deaths currently at historically high levels.
When it comes to transit, rail is most significantly affected. People have stopped taking trains. However, bus ridership has started steadily (although slowly) rebounding. Some bus systems, such as FRED, are already up to almost 50 percent of their pre-COVID ridership.
In Boston, despite the spread of COVID-19 last year, NBC has shown photos posted by bus riders on social media of crowding on some key bus routes in 2020. The reason for the difference between train and bus ridership rebounds is likely due to the fact that bus riders often don’t have any other choice for travel mode, while train commuters often have a personal automobile at their disposal.
As the head of staff for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), the region’s transportation planning body, I must say that we need to plan for a post-COVID world. Congestion will return and we need to have plans in place to deal with it.
To hope that this pandemic is going to stop people from traveling as much when all other global natural disasters, wars, pandemics and more have not done so is a dangerous call to make. Roads need to be upgraded, transit needs to be improved, bike lanes and sidewalks need to be worked on. All of this takes time, so we should use this limited lull in travel to make progress.
Ian Ollis is the current head of staff at the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Ian completed a master’s thesis on congestion mitigation at MIT—and has no dogs or cats!