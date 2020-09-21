COMMENTARY: Trump is reaching out to Hispanic community

HISPANIC Heritage Month is being celebrated locally, COVID-19 virus or not. By statute it lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and honors the contributions, history and culture of proud Americans of Hispanic descent whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.
Enacted into law in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month takes on a focus like never before less than 50 days until the presidential election, as both President Trump and his opponent, Joe Biden, waste little time courting the nation’s largest voting racial demographic.
Events have included presidential trips to California, Nevada, Arizona and other Latino-rich regions, holding rallies and Hispanics for Trump roundtables as Vice President Biden counters, despite the damaging countercultural actions in the cities.
Ten of the nation’s leading Latino leaders recently met in Washington, D.C., for the first White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative: President’s Advisory Commission meeting. Several visited Stafford County the day before to discuss politics with this writer over a meal.
Bob Unanue, CEO of GOYA Foods; Mario Rodriquez, chairman of Hispanic 100; and Steve Cortes, a nationally known broadcaster and senior adviser of the Trump 2020 Campaign; were present when Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term.
Unanue received the most attention as the recipient of intense criticism from liberal political opposition a few weeks earlier at the Rose Garden ceremony where the group initially was introduced by Trump. Unanue’s attendance, and his positive comments about the president, coupled with his generous donation of over 1 million pounds of GOYA products to the disadvantaged, sadly fueled opposition.
The double standard was evident, as no objections were previously raised when Unanue accepted the invitation of the Obama White House and showed similar generosity.
Walking out with Unanue after the president’s nomination acceptance speech at the White House, with its patriotic music and glittering “TRUMP 2020” fireworks display, ,we witnessed protesters videotaping us, but their verbal attacks failed to intimidate the GOYA chairman.
Unanue and the other initiative members in Stafford shared stories of their American evolution. With family members hailing from countries rife with socialism and conflict, they all came here pursuing the same American Dream that 60 million Hispanics still seek today.
While all not card-carrying conservatives, initiative supporters acknowledge the president’s recent actions lifting 600,000 Hispanics out of poverty and providing 3.3 million jobs in the last four months as significant achievements.
According to statistics provided by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, housing sales are up 17 percent compared to last year, with more Hispanic families moving in by the day. And records from the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals show home ownership for Hispanics continues to lead nationally.
Along with educational and economic opportunities proposed by Trump, it stands to reason why his advocates crow about the president’s growing relationship with Hispanics.
Nevertheless, initiative members say they hope to focus on issues like more regulatory changes and making the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a more fair playing field for all minorities.
Hispanics remain deeply concerned about law and order, and they seek safe communities like ours for economic advancement. America, they warn, must not become another Venezuela.
Fredericksburg-area Hispanic families are particularly interested in the commission’s goal of advancing avenues for in-demand jobs for Hispanic American students. s.
It’s also important during a time of instability in our schools to support school choice and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and creating new career pathways while investing in economically distressed communities through Opportunity Zones.
It remains to be seen how Hispanic community leaders, many of whom support assimilation over the cultural divide found in institutions of higher learning, embrace the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative’s desire for personalized learning, family engagement, civics education and a conservative justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
At Stafford’s ceremony honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, the extensive family of Irene Torres Escamilla Hagerty received this year’s Hispanic Heritage Proclamation. Like Unanue and other commission members, this local respected Hispanic family continues to embrace the American Dream, which is strengthened by our Latino community.
Trump, who is responsibly promoting law enforcement and his historic economic advances, is motivating the growing Hispanic vote.
Will Biden?
Daniel P. Cortez, who lives in Stafford County, is a political writer and broadcaster who is active in veterans and minority affairs.
