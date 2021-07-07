COMMENTARY: Trump is still the butt of late-night comics

Trump also faced a pummeling during the 2020 general election, when an astonishing 70 percent of jokes about the presidential election targeted Trump, while only 2 percent were aimed at Biden. (Nearly all the remaining election-related jokes last fall focused on Trump’s family or members of his administration).

Trump is not the first former president to overshadow his successor in late-night comedy monologues. In 2001, former President Bill Clinton received more late-night mockery than did new President George W. Bush. The still newsworthy Clinton–Lewinsky scandal offered more opportunity for barbs than did Bush’s first year in office, a significant part of which was shaped by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Biden’s largely policy-focused and gaffe-free start in office has made him a poor comedy target so far, particularly when compared to his aggressive, fact-challenged predecessor.

Even if Biden returns to his history of verbal missteps, Trump’s apparent interest in retaining the spotlight—and perhaps in returning to the presidency in 2024—means that the reigning king of late-night mockery will not be dethroned anytime soon.

Stephen J. Farnsworth is professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington. S. Robert Lichter is professor of communication at George Mason University, where Farah Latif recently completed her Ph.D. in communication. Farnsworth and Lichter are also co-authors of “Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency” (Routledge, 2020). This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

