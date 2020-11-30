COMMENTARY: Trump's legacy persists on the Supreme Court

In fact, in similar cases in California and Nevada last summer, the court ruled 5–4 in favor of government officials and public health experts who were attempting to control the infection rate by limiting attendance at religious services. Clearly, if the court hadn’t shifted, last week’s ruling would have been different.

And just as clearly, the court got it wrong. If you don’t trust my judgment on this—and you shouldn’t—I urge you to read the court’s 33-page ruling for yourself.

The ruling is an unsigned, bland rejection of the governor’s attendance restrictions, depending on Justices Breyer and Sotomayor, writing in dissent, to note that lower courts have found “distinguishable” differences between religious services and other “essential” institutions.

Further, the ruling ignores the fact that secular entities that more closely resemble churches—movie theaters, lectures, concerts—were subjected to even harsher restrictions, including closures.

Thus, you have to read the dissents to understand this case fully. But to understand thoroughly Trump’s influence on the court, you have to read the concurrence by Neil Gorsuch, the justice who was imposed on the court by Trump and the Republicans in place of Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.