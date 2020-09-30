COMMENTARY: Trump's 'mistake by the lake' handed first debate to Biden

ON JAN. 4, 1981, the Cleveland Browns were trailing by two points at home, but were in prime position to kick a field goal to win a playoff game. But they called for a wild pass play, threw an interception and lost the game, dubbed by locals as “The Mistake By The Lake.”
President Donald Trump’s debate performance might have actually been slightly worse at the debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020.
President Trump should have won the debate, just like that Browns team should have won that NFL game. I listened on the radio to his first answer to a question about Judge Amy Coney Barrett. President Trump was crisp in his delivery. He was on target—at first.
Had he kept up that strategy, he would have won the debate, as Biden sometimes stumbled in his delivery.
But Trump’s constant interruptions of Biden, his arguing with the moderator and name-calling was possibly the worst debate performance since Vice President Al Gore’s annoying sighs and throat clearing back in 2000 against Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
It reminded me of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine back in 2016 with all those unnecessary interjections, as compared with his calmer, more composed opponent, Mike Pence.
I can’t tell if this was Trump being Trump, or whether he was advised to fire up his base with an Alex Jones Info Wars-style approach. That may play well with the Q-Anon or Quinoa crowd. It may have been good for laughs when things were going fine in 2016, when we had less to fear.
But for Americans who have been beaten down by COVID-19, one of the worst economies in our history, and with strife in our streets, a pile of zingers just aren’t as funny as they might have been four years ago. We’re desperate for solutions, a plan, even some hope, not one-liners.
It looked like Trump was trying to throw the debate by creating a shouting match, fouling up the process, hoping to turn off Democratic and independent voters, and hoping that only Republicans would be tuning in to this debate and voting in this election. That would be a huge miscalculation.
That was bad enough, but in the final minutes, it got worse. While Biden encouraged people to vote any way they could, Trump sounded like Vladimir Putin or Recep Tayyip Erdogan on elections.
If anything, Trump sounded like someone who is down in the polls, afraid of losing, facing huge loans that he can’t repay, or investigations for related matters. That insecurity and fear came out in his unpresidential behavior, which I am sure his advisors hope to correct.
Biden made the early mistake of wading into the loud, raucous exchanges. He made some zingers, but then he backed off, allowing Trump to continue to go off the rails.
As a Trump supporter told me, “Biden spoke to the American people, looking them into the eye. Trump focused on the moderator and Biden.”
Unlike Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated decision to prove she could punch just as hard as Trump instead of explaining her plan, Biden chose to reach out to the viewers.
Trump may not think much of his vice president, Pence, or prior GOP presidents like Ronald Reagan and the Bushes. But he could learn a lot from them.
Look for Pence to try to restore stability in the following debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, providing the calm communication that Trump should have delivered in Cleveland.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!