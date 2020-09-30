COMMENTARY: Trump's 'mistake by the lake' handed first debate to Biden

ON JAN. 4, 1981, the Cleveland Browns were trailing by two points at home, but were in prime position to kick a field goal to win a playoff game. But they called for a wild pass play, threw an interception and lost the game, dubbed by locals as “The Mistake By The Lake.”

President Donald Trump’s debate performance might have actually been slightly worse at the debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020.

President Trump should have won the debate, just like that Browns team should have won that NFL game. I listened on the radio to his first answer to a question about Judge Amy Coney Barrett. President Trump was crisp in his delivery. He was on target—at first.

Had he kept up that strategy, he would have won the debate, as Biden sometimes stumbled in his delivery.

But Trump’s constant interruptions of Biden, his arguing with the moderator and name-calling was possibly the worst debate performance since Vice President Al Gore’s annoying sighs and throat clearing back in 2000 against Texas Gov. George W. Bush.

It reminded me of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine back in 2016 with all those unnecessary interjections, as compared with his calmer, more composed opponent, Mike Pence.