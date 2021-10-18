COMMENTARY: Two presidents will have limited effect on governor's race

Dismissing the president-governor connection was a common response for people asked about both of these presidents. More than half of those surveyed (55 percent) said that Trump was not a factor for them in the Virginia elections this November, as compared to 46 percent who said that Biden was not relevant to their vote choice.

The Mary Washington/Research America survey showed a tight race for governor, within the margin of error. The survey indicated significantly less enthusiasm by Democratic Party supporters than was the case a year ago, when Joe Biden won Virginia’s Electoral College votes by a 10-point margin.

Trump’s electoral influence in Virginia these days, at best, is comparable to Biden’s. Trump is a major factor for 29 percent of those surveyed who plan to vote for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, compared to 30 percent of those who plan to vote for Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe. Biden is a major factor for 37 percent of those planning to vote for Youngkin and 34 percent of those who plan to support McAuliffe.

Virginians who said they were political independents are not very motivated by the two presidents either. In the survey, only 23 percent of the non-aligned voters said Trump was a major factor for them in the Virginia election and 26 percent said Biden was.