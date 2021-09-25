COMMENTARY: U.S. debt limit constrains nothing but honesty

If Republican senators vote to increase the debt limit, they will have to explain to their supporters why they are making it easier for Democrats to accomplish their budget goals and failing to capitalize on its political downsides. Some of them may have to worry more about losing their next primary, too.

The potential political cost of the Republicans’ current stance—you guys raise the debt limit without our help—is that it makes them look irresponsible. But voters have not held debt brinkmanship against the parties that engage in it.

Democrats won a landslide victory in the 2006 midterms after Biden and Obama voted to let the government hit the debt ceiling. Republicans brought on a government shutdown and flirted with a debt default in 2013, and were rewarded with their own landslide in the 2014 midterms. An actual default might play out differently, but Republicans seem to think the Democrats will find a way to avoid one.

The political incentives for Republicans line up pretty strongly against cooperating in what they know needs to be done. That’s the problem with having a debt limit on the books in the first place: It regularly creates situations in which politicians, from Obama to Thune, don’t have an individual interest in helping the country avoid harm.