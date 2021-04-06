COMMENTARY: U.S. infrastructure is not 'crumbling' according to the data

The WEF also ranks the United States fifth among the G-7 industrialized democracies, a more meaningful comparison. However, the differences among these seven nations are not large. On a scale of 1 (worst) to 7 (best), the U.S. road quality score is 5.5. The top G-7 score is Japan’s 6.1, and the low is Italy’s 4.4. So, while the WEF survey gives us a good idea of how business executives feel, it’s not wise to rely too heavily on the results.

In contrast, the Department of Transportation provides objective data on highway conditions across U.S. states. Surface conditions are measured by the vertical movement of a spring-mounted laser as it’s driven along roads and highways in each state. Engineers have determined that for highway speeds, a roughness value between 100 and 200 indicates an acceptable highway surface.

To determine the share of U.S. highways in poor condition, I calculated the percent of total state highway miles with a value above 170 between 2014 and 2018. One-hundred seventy is a conservative number to use, since higher values are acceptable in many cases. The roads examined included interstate highways, freeways, and principal and minor roads.