COMMENTARY: U.S. Postal Service needs a smart hiring spree

Unions such as the National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU) and the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) confidently enter into negotiations with the USPS with full knowledge that, according to federal law, intractable impasses between unions and the USPS will automatically force the agency into a binding arbitration process.

That means a mediator is all but certain to grant at least some concessions to the union, a process the APWU admits is friendlier to them than private-sector union–management standoffs.

Postal unions have used this unparalleled clout to make sure that non-career, lower-compensated USPS employees are shut out of key roles—unless the agency converts them to permanent employees.

A 2019 agreement with the NPMHU shunned “casual” temporary employees from the Mail Handler craft, which entails loading, dumping, and preparing mail for delivery. This is even harsher than a 2016 agreement between the union and USPS, which capped the number of casuals in the craft at 3 percent.

And when the USPS is forced to change the status of temporary workers to career employees, all of the financial benefits of hiring temps suddenly go out the window.