COMMENTARY: Unfortunately, trains will be a hard sell in the U.S.

Indeed, the administration’s proposed infrastructure plan includes money for upgrading Amtrak and improving and increasing rail service to more cities. At the same time, the plan reflects our deep commitment to the private vehicle: it includes funds for 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, reinforcing the idea that everyone still has to have her own car.

Is our choice of personal vehicles over public transportation irrevocable? I fear that it is.

We have embraced the freedom of the automobile, and we will be loath to relinquish it, even for modes of transportation that are faster, more comfortable, more efficient, safer and easier on the environment.

Unfortunately Americans’ preference for our current way of getting around is prejudiced by our unfamiliarity with good public transportation; we haven’t seen it in our country for years. For that we have to look elsewhere.

Here’s one example: Around 20 times per day, a train leaves central Barcelona. Fewer than three hours later it arrives in central Madrid, a distance of 314 miles. The traveler reclines in a seat that is much roomier and much more comfortable than on any airplane. He doesn’t have to check his bags. He can sleep, read, watch movies or surf the internet.