COMMENTARY: Untargeted student debt forgiveness is public looting by the rich

WE FIND ourselves in the middle of a confusing crisis. The pandemic isn’t over and smart people still don’t agree on what the government should be doing about it. It’s the kind of moment where enterprising policy advocates might get lucky and push things through that would be subjected to harder critiques in calmer times.

Student debt forgiveness, an idea still getting tossed around in Congress, might be such a policy. As the legislature has debated spending an incredible $1.9 trillion on stimulus, progressive Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have called for untargeted student loan forgiveness of up to $50,000.

Of course, this is merely attempted looting by the richest Americans.

Most Americans probably know at least someone buried in student loans, who either didn’t finish school, or whose degree hasn’t helped them get a high-paying job. Most Americans probably agree that there are some big and bad institutional incentives that push a lot of people into that situation.

There is, with good reason, a lot of political will for changing this state of affairs.

But untargeted loan forgiveness isn’t the way to do that. If we want to change bad institutional incentives and support the people who are underwater, there are other ways.