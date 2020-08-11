COMMENTARY: VEC is providing a helping hand to jobless

SIX MONTHS ago, the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic would have been unimaginable. Today, nearly everyone has been touched in some way by the crisis, and the last thing anyone needs is something else to worry about.
For the more than 1 in 5 working Virginians affected by the pandemic, the need for unemployment benefits has never been greater. Everyone at the Virginia Employment Commission recognizes this and continues to work tirelessly to meet demand.
Since March, VEC has implemented three new federal unemployment benefits programs, ramped up the state’s unemployment benefits program, processed more than 1 million initial claims and distributed more than $7.5 billion to people out of work. That includes nearly $1.5 billion from the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Because of the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits, the state’s trust fund is projected to run a deficit of $750 million by year’s end. Rest assured, this development will have no impact on Virginia workers’ ability to apply for and obtain unemployment benefits.
If the fund is depleted, Virginia can borrow from the federal government to ensure benefits payments continue without interruption. This has happened before. During the Great Recession of 2007-09, the fiscal crisis resulted in increased demand for benefits, which drained the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and forced the commonwealth to seek loans from the federal government.
That deficit extended from 2010 into 2011.
Much remains undecided in terms of how the trust fund will be replenished. Worst-case scenarios could require significant tax hikes on employers, with the steepest increases to be paid by companies that laid off or furloughed staff.
These funding formulas are prescribed by state and federal statute, and it is unclear whether Congress will provide financial relief. Virginia’s General Assembly also will reconvene this month, and the commission looks forward to working with legislators to inform development of policies that improve existing systems.
Current circumstances have highlighted the indispensable role the commission plays in promoting Virginia’s economic interests. They also have drawn attention to weaknesses in the system. This includes the delay of payments for some individuals whose applications require administrative review.
VEC’s team has put in long hours over the past several months to improve delivery of services in response to overwhelming demand. We increased call center staffing from 82 in March to 487 in July, allowing the commission to increase the number of calls answered from about 6,000 per week in March to 60,000 per week in July.
Our Unemployment Insurance division has nearly doubled its staff, and the commission has signed contracts with multiple private-sector partners to expand our capabilities. We have streamlined our review process for claims flagged because of an issue or discrepancy identified in the application.
These efforts have allowed us to increase applications reviewed weekly from 1,600 in June to more than 5,000 in early July. By early August, we anticipate issuing decisions on 10,000 flagged applications per week, further expediting decisions that can lead to quicker benefits distributions.
However, it is important to remember that despite the expanded eligibility for state and federal unemployment benefits programs, not everyone who applies will qualify. State and federal requirements prohibit VEC from approving an application without a thorough review of the facts that triggered a delay in benefits payments. They also require due process for the applicant and their current or past employer. As an executive agency, we must implement systems as legislators have designed them, and we have a responsibility to guard against fraud.
If a person’s application for state benefits is denied, he or she may be eligible for one of the federal unemployment benefits programs. Or the person may appeal the decision to an appeals examiner, who will re-evaluate the case and issue a new decision.
If still unsatisfied with the outcome, the person may appeal to the agency’s highest level, the Commission Appeal, which is staffed by administrative law judges. Decisions rendered at the Commission Appeal may be appealed to Circuit Court.
Employers also may appeal a decision, and they have a right to use the same process.
As an agency, VEC’s charge is broader than the Unemployment Insurance division. Our workforce services and programs divisions are helping to connect employers with job seekers as the commonwealth attempts to stabilize and expand local and state economies.
The first Statewide Virtual Hiring Event held on July 28 drew more than 5,300 prospective job-seekers, as well as more than 200 employers with immediate job vacancies. Its success has been encouraging, and VEC is planning additional virtual job fairs and hiring events through vec.virginia.gov for regions across the commonwealth.
Everyone at VEC recognizes these have been difficult times. We know we’re all in this together, and we look forward to the economy and workforce returning to where they were before the pandemic.
Until then, every commission staff member is focused on providing the critical services and resources that Virginians need.
Ellen Marie Hess is commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission.
Ellen Marie Hess is commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission.