COMMENTARY: Violence Against Women Act should be reauthorized

ONE of the key battlegrounds in Congress that you might not have heard about is the latest attempt to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). But I think that after you’re done reading this, you’ll want to do your part and contact your member of Congress to get this done.

And yes, it really is up to you.

Congress passed VAWA in 1994, back when I was a Senate intern. It didn’t get a lot of attention, but maybe it should have. That’s because it was one of the most important, and effective, pieces of legislation passed by Congress in recent years.

The statistics tell the tale.

Most of you might know that crime declined dramatically after the early 1990s. And it wasn’t just the crime bill that played a role. After VAWA was passed, “the rate of intimate partner violence declined by 67 percent between the 1990s and the year 2010. Between 1993 to 2007, the rate of intimate partner homicides of females decreased 35 percent,” according to the White House.

Many of you probably understand that our law enforcement community would really like to do more, but an intimidated spouse isn’t always in a position to help. That’s where VAWA helps our police help the most vulnerable.