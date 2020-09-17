COMMENTARY: Virginia can lead on clean energy and maintain a reliable grid

AS A RECORD heat
wave struck California
in recent weeks, and grid operators were forced to institute rolling blackouts, Free Lance-Star editors jumped too quickly to blame clean energy resources [“A cautionary energy tale from California, Editorial, Aug. 30].
Let’s look at the facts.
In a letter to the governor, the heads of California’s energy agencies have stated point-blank: “Renewable energy did not cause the rotating outages.” Instead, a complicated series of system and planning failures, which are detailed in the letter, led to the blackouts.
Sustained, record-setting heat across the western U.S., in an area where air conditioner installations have increased by 30 percent since 1985, taxed the system beyond what it was built to withstand. That, combined with multiple natural gas plants going offline—despite having plenty of “juice” handy—at the hottest part of the day, resulted in a power shortage.
Whether there was actually ever a shortage at all that justified the blackouts is now a point in question, too, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation.
Fortunately for the citizens of the commonwealth, we have the Virginia Clean Economy Act to protect us from the types of problems the western U.S. has experienced. The VCEA allows existing nuclear generation, which comprises almost a third of Virginia’s power, to contribute to our clean energy transition.
While it works to retire dirty conventional generation, the VCEA also permits gas plants to continue to operate until 2045, when we reach a 100 percent clean grid. We’ll leverage that generation until Virginia has a comprehensive system in place to provide the level of electric reliability Virginians expect.
There’s even a clause in the VCEA directing Dominion to make resource decisions that do not jeopardize reliability.
The PJM Interconnection grid market through which Virginia shares power among neighboring states is more sophisticated than California’s, too, leaving us far more adept at shifting power from one state to another when it’s needed.
As California transitioned to renewables, their markets and grid management have not kept pace. That’s something Virginia is diligently attuned to as we build our grid to integrate and accommodate clean energy resources like solar, wind and the battery backup storage that will bolster reliability.
Virginia’s approach to renewables also should not result in exorbitant customer cost increases. Wind and solar come with zero fuel costs, a savings to customers. What’s more, new renewables are increasingly more cost-effective than existing fossil fuel plants.
So while I agree with Dominion that Virginia is not California, I disagree with the utility’s premise that customer bills need to grow at all during the transition to clean energy. Clean energy is the most affordable form of energy available, and we can leverage energy efficiency measures to further reduce usage and costs.
If Dominion is incurring costs related to the transition, they’ll need to shoulder responsibility for years of not prioritizing clean energy over their reliance on more expensive fossil fuels. That has driven the utility’s own profits higher over the years, and is driving up their customers’ bills as they overcharge them year after year.
The primary cost driver is Dominion’s excessive investment in high-dollar power plants. Undertaking expensive capital investments that they can include in the rate base boosts their profit base. Even though they’re ramping down their use of these energy sources, Dominion is continuing to earn mightily from them, and Virginia customers pay the price.
Meanwhile, solar, wind and energy efficiency are far and away the more cost-effective options for Virginia’s energy future. New gas plants, which Dominion continues to pursue, are more expensive to build and operate. Coal plant operation and maintenance costs, on average, are at least 25 percent higher too.
If we double down on our energy efficiency efforts and focus on wind and solar, more affordable energy prices will be the result. The VCEA sets the commonwealth’s first-ever standard for implementing energy efficiency measures, which should support our efforts. Now it’s about ensuring the utility follows through and truly commits to energy efficiency.
Virginia is not California. We are working collaboratively across party lines in the legislature, at the State Corporation Commission, and among a robust group of stakeholders to ensure we get this right.
In the VCEA we have a comprehensive roadmap that takes the commonwealth’s unique needs and resources into account, ensuring the decisions we make today set us on a sustainable path toward a cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable energy future for tomorrow.
Harrison Godfrey is director of Virginia Advanced Energy Economy, a business group focused on growing the advanced energy industry in the commonwealth.
