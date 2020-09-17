COMMENTARY: Virginia can lead on clean energy and maintain a reliable grid

If Dominion is incurring costs related to the transition, they’ll need to shoulder responsibility for years of not prioritizing clean energy over their reliance on more expensive fossil fuels. That has driven the utility’s own profits higher over the years, and is driving up their customers’ bills as they overcharge them year after year.

The primary cost driver is Dominion’s excessive investment in high-dollar power plants. Undertaking expensive capital investments that they can include in the rate base boosts their profit base. Even though they’re ramping down their use of these energy sources, Dominion is continuing to earn mightily from them, and Virginia customers pay the price.

Meanwhile, solar, wind and energy efficiency are far and away the more cost-effective options for Virginia’s energy future. New gas plants, which Dominion continues to pursue, are more expensive to build and operate. Coal plant operation and maintenance costs, on average, are at least 25 percent higher too.

If we double down on our energy efficiency efforts and focus on wind and solar, more affordable energy prices will be the result. The VCEA sets the commonwealth’s first-ever standard for implementing energy efficiency measures, which should support our efforts. Now it’s about ensuring the utility follows through and truly commits to energy efficiency.