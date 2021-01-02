COMMENTARY: Virginia General Assembly is primed to legalize cannabis

It doesn’t take a trained investigator to realize that delivery networks have already been established here. Now the question is whether to waste resources to defeat this unwinnable whack-a-mole, or embrace the inevitable while rightfully taking income from outside profiteers and keeping these revenues in-house.

Without a doubt, marijuana enforcement has played a role in this past year’s relentless societal unrest.

In 2017, for instance, the Virginia Crime Commission found that between 2007 and 2016, nearly 50 percent of all first-time cannabis possession arrests were African Americans, despite accounting for only 20 percent of the state’s population.

Usage rates among Black and white Virginians mirror one another, and fruit this low should be condemned when policing communities of color. Tactics like these have led to a disadvantageous reality for far too many Virginia neighborhoods.

For me personally, interdicting narcotics on the Southwest border truly opened my eyes to the perils of pot prohibition. As legalization efforts began to shift landscapes north of the Rio Grande, tens of thousands of killings were simultaneously taking place to the south, in large part due to the commodity’s quasi-legal status in the United States.