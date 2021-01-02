COMMENTARY: Virginia General Assembly is primed to legalize cannabis

WITH Gov. Ralph Northam announcing his support for legal cannabis use among Virginia adults on Nov. 16, the state has never been more poised to usher in commonsense cannabis reform for an entire region of the country.
As he stated, “Our commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety”.
Currently, Virginia significantly trails states like Florida and Arkansas in achieving comprehensive medical cannabis headway, and the upcoming legislative session will afford the commonwealth with an ideal window to surpass all the Southern states by implementing a responsible adult-use cannabis policy.
On May 21, the governor signed House Bill 972 and Senate Bill 2, which effectively decriminalized simple marijuana possession and created a committee to study the most optimal strategy for establishing a legal-cannabis infrastructure throughout the state.
Roughly six months later, the Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group comprised of state authorities, healthcare professionals, and community leaders, among others, returned a nearly 400 page report to the statehouse.
The work group’s findings indicated how a cannabis framework should be designed within the walls of banking, consumer safety, taxation, social disparity, and criminal justice regulations.
It also signaled that adult-use cannabis would likely bolster law enforcement resources due to reduced marijuana-related arrests, add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s coffers, and create thousands of employment opportunities for Virginians.
The Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to convene online from January 13 to February 27, and though any strides in cannabis policy are likely to garner more success in the House of Delegates, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D–Fairfax, placed the odds of cannabis becoming legal this year at “slightly better than 50–50.”
As a native of Stafford County and as a former special agent for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement–Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) who witnessed the redundant futility of cannabis prohibition firsthand before ultimately resigning to advocate for reform, I strongly urge them to reconsider Virginia’s past and current approach, while being mindful of the following:
The issue is not going away. It is only gaining momentum as 68 percent of Americans who responded to Gallup’s most recent poll now fully back legalization, which is a historic high.
With D.C. opening the door to full-scale legalization in 2014, coupled with Virginia’s 2020 decriminalization laws, accessing cannabis has become “easy like Sunday morning.”
It doesn’t take a trained investigator to realize that delivery networks have already been established here. Now the question is whether to waste resources to defeat this unwinnable whack-a-mole, or embrace the inevitable while rightfully taking income from outside profiteers and keeping these revenues in-house.
Without a doubt, marijuana enforcement has played a role in this past year’s relentless societal unrest.
In 2017, for instance, the Virginia Crime Commission found that between 2007 and 2016, nearly 50 percent of all first-time cannabis possession arrests were African Americans, despite accounting for only 20 percent of the state’s population.
Usage rates among Black and white Virginians mirror one another, and fruit this low should be condemned when policing communities of color. Tactics like these have led to a disadvantageous reality for far too many Virginia neighborhoods.
For me personally, interdicting narcotics on the Southwest border truly opened my eyes to the perils of pot prohibition. As legalization efforts began to shift landscapes north of the Rio Grande, tens of thousands of killings were simultaneously taking place to the south, in large part due to the commodity’s quasi-legal status in the United States.
Only time will tell what the next legislative session has in store, but one thing is clear: the American South lags all other regions of the U.S. when it comes to advancing sensible cannabis policy.
With the prospects of additional state revenue, the creation of new jobs, increased social equity, and the ability to refocus law enforcement resources elsewhere, why shouldn’t Virginia at least be the first state in the South to get this accomplished?
Jamie Haase, a native of Stafford County, worked as a special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security before resigning to advocate for cannabis reform within the Commonwealth of Virginia and throughout the United States.
