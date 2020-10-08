COMMENTARY: Virginia has historic opportunity to amend a broken system

AT THE FUNERAL of civil

rights legend John Lewis,

Barack Obama noted that, “Democracy isn’t automatic. It has to be nurtured, it has to be tended to. We have to work at it. It’s hard.”

Indeed, it is hard. As stakeholders of democracy, we’re regularly reckoning with the functionality of our governance. More regularly than we do, we should pause to consider if our democratic systems work for the people they strive to represent.

If we want to continue down a path of bitter partisanship, divide and standstill, by all means we should continue on the path we’re on. But if we want to reach for a new way forward—one with less partisanship, less extremism, and more collaboration—we may want to reexamine some of the practices of our democracy.

When examining the issue of partisan gerrymandering, it is clear: This is a system that is broken.

Gerrymandering, the practice in which self-interested politicians draw the lines of the district maps that determines who votes where, is a scourge on our democracy, and a driver of the extreme partisanship that has gridlocked our system.