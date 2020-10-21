COMMENTARY: Virginia is for lovers… and citizen scientists

WHEN THE “Virginia Is for Lovers” campaign was first created in 1968, it was to be a series of slogans highlighting what Virginians cared about most. Among other passions, Virginia was for “history lovers” and “mountain lovers.”
Conservation has always been important to Virginians. According to the Constitution of Virginia, the state’s policy is “to protect its atmosphere, lands, and waters from pollution, impairment, or destruction, for the benefit, enjoyment, and general welfare of the people of the Commonwealth.”
Thanks to this bold and visionary commitment, Virginians are entitled to enjoy drinkable water, breathable air, and an abundance of recreation opportunities across Virginia.
But to achieve that entitlement requires constant vigilance, by recognizing, understanding and ultimately protecting the biodiversity of life supported by Virginia’s 3.7 million acres of public lands, including our 39 State Parks, Natural Area Preserves, State Forests, Wildlife Management Areas, regional, county, city and town parks, in addition to numerous and significant federal sites .
These lands also include 346,000 acres that the Nature Conservancy has protected in Virginia—peaks on the Appalachian Trail, millennial cedars in the Great Dismal Swamp, and the Barrier Islands beloved by visitors to the Eastern Shore.
Each year on National Public Lands Day, we celebrate the indispensable connection between people and green space in their communities, and the dependencies between them.
For 27 years, National Public Lands Day has inspired and welcomed volunteerism in the form of environmental stewardship and championed the use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits, and citizen science.
Roughly defined, citizen science means involving the general public in collecting and analyzing data relating to the natural world, often as part of a collaborative project with professional scientists.
Citizen science is not just a “nice to have”—it is essential to the collection of long-term data and consistent monitoring of both small- and large-scale wildlife populations and other ecological trends.
For instance, citizen science underpinned the pivotal 2019 Science study revealing that “since 1970, bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined by 29 percent, or almost 3 billion birds, signaling a widespread ecological crisis .”
Citizen science is made even more accessible to the public through apps such as iNaturalist, a crowd-sourced species identification system and online network which connects you with more than 750,000 scientists and naturalists.
National Public Lands Day 2020 was celebrated on Sept. 26; Virginia State Parks also declared Sept. 26 Virginia Public Lands Day, offering assorted nature- and science-based events across the state park system—including a BioBlitz in partnership with the Virginia Academy of Science, where scientists, students, families and others came together to promote and celebrate citizen science, documenting biodiversity within communities .
With COVID-19 making many social activities untenable, many families now view access to nature as absolutely essential, since it affords the ability to safely leave the confines of their home and engage with the great outdoors.
One of our region’s great assets in this regard is The Nature Conservancy’s newly reopened Voorhees Nature Preserve near Colonial Beach, a short 45-minute drive east of Fredericksburg.
Donated in 1994 by the late Alan M. and Nathalie Voorhees, this Rappahannock River preserve provides excellent habitat for bald eagles, ospreys and migratory songbirds. Voorhees is also part of a network of conservation lands, including a national wildlife refuge that The Nature Conservancy has been a partner in protecting.
In an era of climate change, with the western portion of the U.S. under siege from fire, with our coastlines struggling against the immense forces of sea-level rise, and with climate fluctuations and extreme weather events altering the course of human existence, now is the time to immerse ourselves in an understanding of the natural systems that underpin all life on earth.
Finding a natural area near you and participating as a citizen scientist is the first and most crucial step in this process.
Rebecca R. Rubin is a board member of The Nature Conservancy in Virginia, former board chair of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, and president and CEO of Marstel-Day environmental consulting.
