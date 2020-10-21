COMMENTARY: Virginia is for lovers… and citizen scientists

With COVID-19 making many social activities untenable, many families now view access to nature as absolutely essential, since it affords the ability to safely leave the confines of their home and engage with the great outdoors.

One of our region’s great assets in this regard is The Nature Conservancy’s newly reopened Voorhees Nature Preserve near Colonial Beach, a short 45-minute drive east of Fredericksburg.

Donated in 1994 by the late Alan M. and Nathalie Voorhees, this Rappahannock River preserve provides excellent habitat for bald eagles, ospreys and migratory songbirds. Voorhees is also part of a network of conservation lands, including a national wildlife refuge that The Nature Conservancy has been a partner in protecting.

In an era of climate change, with the western portion of the U.S. under siege from fire, with our coastlines struggling against the immense forces of sea-level rise, and with climate fluctuations and extreme weather events altering the course of human existence, now is the time to immerse ourselves in an understanding of the natural systems that underpin all life on earth.

Finding a natural area near you and participating as a citizen scientist is the first and most crucial step in this process.

Rebecca R. Rubin is a board member of The Nature Conservancy in Virginia, former board chair of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, and president and CEO of Marstel-Day environmental consulting.

