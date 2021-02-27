COMMENTARY: Virginia lawmakers failed to protect independent contractors

THIS YEAR MARKS Edary Lavilla’s 18th year selling real estate in Virginia. She weathered the 2008 housing market crash, the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic, all while raising two boys—one of whom suffers from severe epilepsy that’s kept him out of day care and school.
One reason Lavilla was able to overcome all these circumstances: She works as an independent contractor.
She is among more than 15 million workers across the country who earn a living outside the W–2 box in countless professional capacities. Like approximately 80 percent of these workers, she values the freedom to craft her own hours, workload, pace, and income—and wants to keep it that way.
Indeed, this business model works well for everyone except the politicians who have launched a concerted effort across multiple states and at the federal level to force independent contractors onto employer payrolls.
The Virginia General Assembly missed a good chance to get ahead of this problem in the legislative session that just ended. Failure to act on a measure that would have set clear standards for who is—and isn’t—a contractor means Lavilla and thousands like her will spend 2021 in limbo, and at risk of losing their livelihoods.
In September 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 5, which implemented a classification “test” for independent contractors that is so restrictive that ridesharing drivers, freelance journalists and photographers had to be treated as traditional employees rather than freelancers.
Journalists and others were exempted by a 2020 revision, and Uber and Lyft were exempted by a ballot initiative. That was a welcome relief, but one that highlights the Swiss cheese nature of the law.
This reclassification tacks on a number of government-mandated expenses for employers, while stripping workers’ flexibility.
The result has been catastrophic for jobs and economic opportunities in the Golden State. Yet other states are considering similar actions and, led by Virginia U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D–3rd, Congress is setting out to nationalize California’s overhaul with the PRO Act.
But what’s bad for California would be bad for Virginia, and worse for the country.
Whether they’ve made full-time careers or earn supplemental income, independent contractors are thriving in transportation, medical, construction, financial, tourism, hospitality, caregiving, journalism, sales and so many other industries that drive Virginia’s economy.
In particular, independent contracting has forged great employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the Hispanic community. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show contingent workers—individuals hired on a contract basis for limited time periods—are more likely to be Latino than white.
In 2019, 30.4 percent of construction workers were Hispanic. Of those who were not independent contractors themselves, many worked for companies that are classified as such.
Many of the estimated 4.4 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the U.S. are independent contractors or utilize independent contracting, adding $700 billion to the economy each year.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns have largely rerouted the way we all live and work. Flexible work arrangements have risen to the top as the best way to meet economic needs, and demand is expected to grow as remote work becomes more the standard than the exception.
Lawmakers shouldn’t be making it harder for people to earn a living. They should be removing barriers to work, not placing barriers in the way of Virginians trying to work. Clarity about who qualifies as a contractor is essential if we are to avoid the mess created in California.
Virginia has consistently been ranked near the top nationally for its regulatory environment that is friendly to all sorts of opportunities. From right-to-work protections to contractor flexibility to workforce development, the commonwealth has been a true land of opportunity.
The impact of government limits on contract freedom is devastating to independent workers like Edary Lavilla. In 2021, Virginia lawmakers could have protected her and others like her, as well as the businesses who hire them.
Prefiling of legislation for the 2022 session begins November 15. Eight months should be plenty of time to get it right the next time.
Michael Monrroy is coalitions director for The LIBRE Initiative–Virginia.