COMMENTARY: Virginia lawmakers failed to protect independent contractors

Many of the estimated 4.4 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the U.S. are independent contractors or utilize independent contracting, adding $700 billion to the economy each year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns have largely rerouted the way we all live and work. Flexible work arrangements have risen to the top as the best way to meet economic needs, and demand is expected to grow as remote work becomes more the standard than the exception.

Lawmakers shouldn’t be making it harder for people to earn a living. They should be removing barriers to work, not placing barriers in the way of Virginians trying to work. Clarity about who qualifies as a contractor is essential if we are to avoid the mess created in California.

Virginia has consistently been ranked near the top nationally for its regulatory environment that is friendly to all sorts of opportunities. From right-to-work protections to contractor flexibility to workforce development, the commonwealth has been a true land of opportunity.

The impact of government limits on contract freedom is devastating to independent workers like Edary Lavilla. In 2021, Virginia lawmakers could have protected her and others like her, as well as the businesses who hire them.

Prefiling of legislation for the 2022 session begins November 15. Eight months should be plenty of time to get it right the next time.

Michael Monrroy is coalitions director for The LIBRE Initiative–Virginia.