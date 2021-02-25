COMMENTARY: Virginia, learn a lesson from the Texas grid collapse

THE LESSON of the Texas grid collapse is not just about electricity. Imagine the week Texans would have had if once the power went out and stayed out, they had no gasoline, diesel, propane, or natural gas to fall back on.

How much worse would their plight have been without natural gas heating homes and businesses, propane space heaters and grills, and gasoline or diesel-powered cars and trucks to get where they needed to go?

You might think it alarmist to imagine that, but it is not. An all-electric economy, with the electricity itself reliant on unreliable wind and solar generation, is exactly the future envisioned for Virginia and being put into place by Gov. Ralph Northam and the majority Democrats in the General Assembly.

The 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act already requires the retirement of coal and natural gas electricity generation in the state in less than 30 years. That’s what “zero carbon” means, although fortunately, Virginia’s main electricity provider maintains a fleet of aging nuclear plants not mandated to close. Yet.

Electricity is just the start. There is not one aspect of our economic lives where the debate is not being driven by the assumption—unproved and hotly contested—that our very existence is threatened by carbon dioxide emissions.