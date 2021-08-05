COMMENTARY: Virginia needs new leadership in Richmond

SINCE 2014, the governor’s mansion has been occupied by a Democrat. During the last seven years, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our commonwealth has suffered as the radical left has taken over Richmond.
For the past two years, I and my fellow Republicans in the House of Delegates have had a front-row seat to the parade of far-left delegates pushing their radical progressive wish list through the General Assembly and straight to the governor’s desk to be signed into law without pause.
These bills have wreaked havoc on Virginia’s economy, our small businesses, and local communities.
When the Democrats took total control of Richmond in 2020, there were promises of prosperity and success throughout our commonwealth. Unfortunately, we’ve quickly realized it was all a façade.
According to a 2021 analysis by Blueprint, Virginia ranks 49th in the nation on the list of best states to start a small business. This is a testament to single-party Democratic leadership in Richmond.
As a small business owner myself, I have experienced firsthand how such radical policies have torn down our economy and hurt local businesses. While failed leaders like Governors Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe have bragged about bringing jobs to Virginia, the surrounding states have seen job creation that outpaces our commonwealth.
I remember the prosperity our commonwealth was experiencing 22 years ago when I first started my business, SEAL Team PT: low taxes, a reasonable hiring process that valued skilled employees over forced hiring procedures and quotas, and a workforce that was ready to work hard to succeed created a booming economy.
Sadly, as the radical left has taken over Virginia, we’ve seen a decline in the value of working hard to achieve success.
I’ve always said that we live in the greatest nation in the world. A nation where a man or a woman, no matter their race, religion, or creed, can achieve just about anything.
But as the left has pushed their radical agenda driven by the same underlying themes we see in Critical Race Theory, we’ve seen a decline in people’s drive to succeed in the workplace.
And when the pandemic struck, we saw hundreds of small businesses across our commonwealth struggle to stay open. Unable to host customers, pay their bills, and serve their communities, many small businesses were forced to close their doors for good. Virginia’s workers, employers, and our economy suffered as the radical left in Richmond stood by and refused to act.
Our commonwealth is still suffering. Virginia is in need of a transformational leader who can bring everyone together to get us back on track.
As a 10-year Navy SEAL, 22-year business owner, father of five, and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I know a leader when I see one. I recognized that leader when Glenn Youngkin joined the race as a political outsider with years of private-sector experience and a proven track record of turning ordinary businesses into powerhouse companies,
He’s also someone who is grounded by his family and faith. Youngkin wants to give Virginia workers more opportunities and bigger paychecks. He wants to empower business owners, not enclose them in line after line of burdensome regulation.
He understands that if we repeal our right-to-work law, businesses will leave our commonwealth, our job market will suffer greatly, and more power will rest with union bosses who are more interested in collecting millions of dollars in dues than they are in advocating for employees.
That’s why I was the first elected official to endorse Glenn. I know that under his leadership, we have an opportunity to turn Virginia around. With leadership like Youngkin’s and votes for a Republican majority in the House of Delegates, we have a unique opportunity to boost Virginia’s economy, put more money into the pockets of Virginians, and create more jobs in every corner of our commonwealth.
As a small business owner, I want my team to succeed with the promises of lower taxes and more money in their pockets. This November, we have the opportunity to elect Republican leadership that will put Virginia back on track to create more jobs, a booming economy, and a commonwealth that stands with our small businesses.
That’s why I hope you’ll join me in voting Republican this November, so that we can make Virginia the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.
Del. John McGuire is a former Navy SEAL, father of five, small business owner, and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in the 56th District representing parts of Spotsylvania and Louisa counties.