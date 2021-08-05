COMMENTARY: Virginia needs new leadership in Richmond

As a 10-year Navy SEAL, 22-year business owner, father of five, and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I know a leader when I see one. I recognized that leader when Glenn Youngkin joined the race as a political outsider with years of private-sector experience and a proven track record of turning ordinary businesses into powerhouse companies,

He’s also someone who is grounded by his family and faith. Youngkin wants to give Virginia workers more opportunities and bigger paychecks. He wants to empower business owners, not enclose them in line after line of burdensome regulation.

He understands that if we repeal our right-to-work law, businesses will leave our commonwealth, our job market will suffer greatly, and more power will rest with union bosses who are more interested in collecting millions of dollars in dues than they are in advocating for employees.

That’s why I was the first elected official to endorse Glenn. I know that under his leadership, we have an opportunity to turn Virginia around. With leadership like Youngkin’s and votes for a Republican majority in the House of Delegates, we have a unique opportunity to boost Virginia’s economy, put more money into the pockets of Virginians, and create more jobs in every corner of our commonwealth.