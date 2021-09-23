COMMENTARY: Virginia Republican's delicate balancing act

Throughout the campaign, McAuliffe has sought to link Youngkin, a political newcomer, with the former president, calling him a “Trump wannabe” and citing his calls for election integrity in a state with no history of improprieties.

But the GOP hopeful said he disagrees with Trump’s unproven claims about the 2020 election—“I’ve said over and over again that Joe Biden is our president. I wish he wasn’t.” And he rejected the former president’s contention that the Virginia election could be rigged.

“I do not believe there’s been significant election fraud in Virginia elections,” he said. Like McAuliffe, he said he would accept the result, however close.

On other issues, Youngkin was less direct.

While rejecting the new Texas abortion law, it took several questions from the moderator before he acknowledged he favors a “pain threshold bill,” which would curb Virginia’s law allowing unlimited abortions through two trimesters, or 26 weeks.

Advocates use that term to ban abortion when a fetus is thought able to feel pain, believed to be about 20 weeks. (Full disclosure: the debate moderator was Susan Page of USA TODAY, who is my wife.)