COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power

DURING the past 12 months, we have all witnessed some remarkable events pertaining to electricity security. Last summer, California experienced rolling blackouts, while Texas recently suffered the same fate.
While they were arguably not the single cause for either problem, renewables—specifically wind and/or solar—contributed greatly to these failures. This is an inherent problem when intermittent sources of electricity are added to the grid, while highly reliable non-intermittent sources are removed.
We now have a political party in the Commonwealth of Virginia that has openly stated its desire to make Virginia use California as the model when it comes to our electricity generation. Unfortunately, our politicians have also legislated those goals through the adoption of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, commonly referred to as VCEA.
They have done so even though the technology does not exist to guarantee a reliable grid when it is predominantly fed by intermittent sources, which are anything but environmentally friendly.
With this legislation, they strive to make renewables the sole source of our electricity. Should we go down the path that they promote, much more than just our soon-to-be increasing electric bills will be adversely affected.
To implement the plan, billions of additional dollars must be spent. As a result, we will also be able to enjoy much higher electricity rates, such as residents of California (91 percent higher), New England (average 75 percent higher), Germany (226 percent higher), Denmark (183 percent higher) and Belgium (166 percent higher) do now.
Although advertised as “free” energy, wind and solar have always increased the cost of electricity delivered to the end user. Dominion clearly identified the fact that greatly increased rates would be guaranteed if VCEA were adopted.
The commonwealth had an ideal opportunity in Spotsylvania County, working with Dominion, to make a wise decision for our future energy needs. It could have chosen to build the approved third reactor for North Anna, which would have required no more land and provided approximately 900MW of 24/7/365 reliable electricity without emissions.
Instead, our politicians chose to install a solar farm on over 6,000 acres of land that will only produce about one-seventh of the electricity on sunny days.
I fail to understand why our local Board of Supervisors and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger supported this project. Constituents are still upset about the decision, which has caused many problems during its construction.
Many in the area have accused sPower of ignoring the special permit conditions to which thy agreed. Spotsylvania County has even been sued by Orange County due to damages caused by construction traffic.
All this for the production of maybe 20 years of intermittent electricity, while North Anna has demonstrated it can provide much higher levels of reliable energy for over four decades.
Citizens and businesses need highly reliable sources of electricity. The North American Electric Reliability Corp., or NERC, has started expressing concerns about the effect of renewables that would not provide “sufficient resource adequacy across most of the electric grid for the next decade.”
“There is a growing risk related to the high penetration of renewables in some regions,” NERC continues. “The addition of wind and solar, along with the continued growth of distributed energy resources and the retirement of conventional generation, are fundamentally changing how the grid is planned and operated.”
And even where system capacity is sufficient, the organization concluded that “some areas demonstrate potential for inadequate energy to serve demand.”
This report was written with California in mind. Now our politicians in Virginia want to copy them?
Renewables are always susceptible to changes in weather conditions. When needed the most, their output very often dramatically drops or even stops completely. Now, if you eliminate the fossil fuel sources that automatically ramp up to fill that gap, or more directly heat millions of homes and businesses, you have a real crisis.
That’s the real-life scenario we always need to take into consideration when making energy decisions in Virginia.
The VCEA must be repealed. The future of our commonwealth will be built on the availability of highly reliable energy sources. Companies are already leaving California in droves due to unreliable electricity service. We must insure our future by making sure we provide reliable electricity for all.
Marty Bernritter is the senior vice president for a manufacturer specializing in remote site management and networking. He lives in Spotsylvania.