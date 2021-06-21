COMMENTARY: Virginia's rejection of electric deregulation has paid off

In accordance with state law, we credited more than $200 million to households and small businesses falling behind on their bills and offered customers 24 months to catch up with no interest, no down payment and no late fees. We also increased our financial assistance through EnergyShare from $13 million to $14 million, and for the first time expanded eligibility to small businesses, nonprofits and places of worship.

As for keeping the lights on, our 24–7 focus, we provide reliable electricity to all customers. We work around the clock to ensure our grid is ready when you need it most.

At the same time, we are building the nation’s leading clean energy portfolio. Dominion Energy has the third largest solar fleet nationwide among utility holding companies. We operate the first offshore wind farm in federal waters and are developing the largest offshore wind project in the United States off Virginia Beach.

We also have four nuclear units in Virginia providing around-the-clock, carbon-free generation as we work to deliver a carbon-free grid by 2045.

Recent events in Texas and other deregulated states highlight just how well-equipped Virginia is to provide affordable, reliable, clean energy to customers. Thousands of women and men at Dominion Energy work hard each day to ensure you continue to receive the best service for your energy dollar.

William L. Murray is a senior vice president for corporate affairs & communications at Dominion Energy.