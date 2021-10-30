COMMENTARY: Vote 'No' on Spotsylvania County bond issues

IT IS imperative that voters cast a “No” ballot this week on all four proposed bond issues in Spotsylvania County.
No, I am not against paying for schools, roads, and public safety, although I have some doubts about a county-funded swimming pool. To continue as a thriving and growing community, we must make investments in the future. The items listed in the ballot for each of the bond issues in general are needed.
But the real question is: How should we pay for these investments?
The answer is clear. Each of the proposed investments should be run through the county’s existing budget program on a year-by-year basis. That way, voters will know exactly what they are getting for the funds expended that year.
As written (except for the swimming pool), voters will be granting the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors a blank check in the amount of $340 million. There will be no oversight by voters. The bond money can be spent in any way then-current board members choose!
Two examples from prior bond issues make my point. One bond proposal suggested improvements to Harrison Road. Those funds were not spent, and now Harrison Road is coming up a second time.
Another example is the colored artificial turf at the high schools. When citizens argued against these expenditures, we were told that “you voted for it,” which was not true. The turf had not been included in the actual bond proposal, or voted for and approved by county residents.
Today we don’t even know who will be in office three years from now, much less 10 years—or the potential political biases of future supervisors. The way the bond issues are being presented, there will be no voter input ever required for future boards to spend all $340 million on anything they wish.
Finally, proponents are making the argument that “bond issues are the cheapest form of finance.” Bond issue rates may be less than current borrowing rates, or perhaps not, but they are still debt. The cheapest form of financing is “pay as you go.” No borrowing at all! This is the way county finances should be run.
Our county budget system works well. The county administrator proposes a budget, including capital expenditures. The total cost of this budget is reviewed by the Board of Supervisors, and a calculation is given to the public as to the total tax revenue (and tax rate) that must be raised to pay for that year’s budget.
The proposed tax rate is usually an increase, and public hearings are held so taxpayers can weigh in on the merits of each budgeted item, including schools, roads and public safety.
While the BOS has the final say in actual expenditures, citizens are given the opportunity to comment each year, and there is direct feedback between taxpayers and their elected representatives. Tax increases most often generate severe opposition and many times the proposed budget is, in fact, reduced as a result of the public hearings.
If the bond issues are approved, there will be NO public input, ever, about proposed expenditures financed by the already-approved bonds. This is a $340 million blank check. We are effectively giving up 10 years of oversight on future boards’ expenditures.
Do you really trust politicians that much?
The county’s financial staff calculated that there will be an additional $142 million of interest required to finally pay off all $398 million bonds. Over a 25-year time horizon, this comes out to some $6 million a year just for interest, or about a 4-cent tax increase every year just for the privilege of using bond financing.
Last spring at the budget hearings, there was great emotion about a proposed 3-cent tax increase. If these bond issues are passed, we will be starting out next year with a mandatory 4-cent increase (for each of the next 25 years) and that’s with no additional assets being acquired. Bond financing is not free.
The solution is clear. Do not pass the bond issues. All capital expenditures should be on a pay-as-you-go annual budget, a budget that taxpayers can review each year.
Save money. Give real control to taxpayers, not politicians.
Alfred M. King is a former chairman of the Spotsylvania County Republican Committee.