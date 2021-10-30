COMMENTARY: Vote 'No' on Spotsylvania County bond issues

Today we don’t even know who will be in office three years from now, much less 10 years—or the potential political biases of future supervisors. The way the bond issues are being presented, there will be no voter input ever required for future boards to spend all $340 million on anything they wish.

Finally, proponents are making the argument that “bond issues are the cheapest form of finance.” Bond issue rates may be less than current borrowing rates, or perhaps not, but they are still debt. The cheapest form of financing is “pay as you go.” No borrowing at all! This is the way county finances should be run.

Our county budget system works well. The county administrator proposes a budget, including capital expenditures. The total cost of this budget is reviewed by the Board of Supervisors, and a calculation is given to the public as to the total tax revenue (and tax rate) that must be raised to pay for that year’s budget.

The proposed tax rate is usually an increase, and public hearings are held so taxpayers can weigh in on the merits of each budgeted item, including schools, roads and public safety.