COMMENTARY: Waiting for my student loan reimbursement

I am thrilled at the prospect of the Democrats paying off all student loan debt with tax money.

In 1970, I matriculated into college and paid for two degrees with student loans. Of course, it was far cheaper to go to college back then.

I wonder if anyone in their wildest imagination back then would predict that colleges would someday have bloated management staffs with all kinds of “Deans of Safe Spaces” and provosts with cool, trendy titles?

One wonders why college tuition is one of the most inflationary of all consumer items. Is it because there are more staff attending graduations these days.

A Forbes article. “Bureaucrats And Buildings: The Case For Why College Is So Expensive,” by Caroline Simon said that the real problem is that colleges aren’t actually incentivized to keep their costs down.

But I digress.

After getting my two degrees, I had amassed $7,000 in student loan debt.

“Wow!” a contemporary student might shout, “like, that’s really cool. I wish I could complete my degree in Marxist Relevancy to Ontological Studies for only $7,000. What a bargain!”